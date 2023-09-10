Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q, welcomed the new faculty members to the CMU-Q community. “CMU-Q faculty members are experts in their fields, and educators that are dedicated to undergraduate learning. I am always so pleased to welcome new faculty to CMU-Q and see how their experience, perspective and ideas enhance our community.”

The new faculty members are: Jocelyn Bélanger, associate teaching professor of psychology; Andres Castano Zuluaga, assistant teaching professor of economics and analytics; Hussein Fadlallah, assistant teaching professor of management; Ki-Won Haan, assistant teaching professor of organizational behavior; Nimer Murshid assistant teaching professor of chemistry, Adviti Naik, assistant teaching professor of biological sciences, and Lama Nassif, associate teaching professor of Arabic studies.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate degree programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 450 students from 60 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 16 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1200.

