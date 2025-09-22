Dubai, UAE – CARMA, the leading media intelligence and consulting company, will participate for the first time in the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX). The event provides an important platform for industry leaders to exchange knowledge and solutions in shaping the future of water, energy, and sustainability.

Mazen Nahawi, Founder & CEO of CARMA, remarked, “WETEX brings together leaders driving innovation in water, energy, and sustainability. It is a vital forum to explore how advanced media insights can help these industries communicate more effectively, support policy development, and accelerate progress toward a sustainable future.”

Echoing this sentiment, Alexander Efthymiou, Regional Director, CARMA MENA, highlighted how sectors participating in WETEX can benefit from CARMA’s services, “WETEX is a key platform for us to connect with innovators shaping the future of water, energy, and sustainability. As this is CARMA’s first participation, our priority is to build strategic partnerships that combine our global expertise with regional insights. By leveraging AI-powered media intelligence, we aim to help organisations across the region strengthen their reputation, drive growth, and compete more effectively in fast-evolving markets.”

CARMA’s AI-driven platform combines data expertise with human insight to deliver real-time monitoring, sentiment analysis, and actionable reporting. Supporting organisations across industries, CARMA helps leaders understand media impact, strengthen reputation, and respond to evolving challenges with confidence.

Organised annually by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WETEX is aligned with Dubai’s vision for a sustainable future. The exhibition serves as a global hub for showcasing innovations and exchanging expertise across water, energy, and environmental sustainability.

WETEX will take place from September 30 to October 2 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Visit CARMA at AR-D20 in ARENA1/ARENA2 to learn more about how media intelligence can support organisations in demonstrating the value of their communication strategies.

For more information, please visit www.carma.com.

About CARMA

Expertly helping PR and communications professionals demonstrate the value of their work, CARMA collaborates with both global brands and local organisations across a diverse range of industries. CARMA equips PR and communications professionals with the data, insights, and context needed to make better-informed business decisions.

Our technology provides the most comprehensive monitoring of print, broadcast, online and social media in every continent, across 130+ content partners and 100+ languages. Discover CARMA’s suite of solutions, our team, and the work we do.

www.carma.com