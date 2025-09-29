This is the first time Careem has taken an equity stake in one of its partner apps

Dubai, UAE – Swapp, the UAE-based online car rental service, expands its strategic partnership with the Careem Everything App, with Careem now owning a minority stake in the company.

Careem integrated Swapp into its app as Careem Car Rental in 2022, expanding mobility options in the UAE to include car rental and subscription services. The addition of Swapp further expanded the range of digital mobility, delivery and fintech services available through the Careem Everything App.

This new minority stake will enable Careem and Swapp to deliver even more innovative solutions to simplify car rental services across the region. From instant KYC for seamless onboarding within minutes, to one-hour car delivery enabled by smarter fleet dispatching, and real-time vehicle tracking through driver app integration giving users live visibility as their car arrives. Customers will also be able to swap their car rental on demand based on changing needs and even opt for a lease-to-own pathway, offering a flexible route to vehicle ownership, all from within the Swapp platform.

Swapp offers a fully-digitalized car rental service that removes the need for renters to visit a vehicle rental company and complete excessive administration to hire a vehicle. Vehicles are delivered directly to the customer’s doorstep within 24 hours following a simple online registration process. Swapp has built a robust marketplace with its supply of vehicles provided by car leasing companies as well as original equipment manufacturers and Swapp’s owned fleet. Swapp is embracing the adoption of EV vehicles by offering more electric car models in the UAE.

Uzair Moosa, CEO at Swapp, commented: “Being embedded within the Careem app has enabled us to connect thousands of customers in the region to flexible car rental with unparalleled convenience and cost-savings. Over the months ahead we’re excited to expand our regional presence and offer our customers new multi-month deals and even faster fulfillment.”

“We’re thrilled for Swapp to enter its next stage of growth as demand for flexible car rentals in the Middle East continues to soar. This deepened partnership reflects a shared vision to simplify access to mobility through technology and deliver more flexible, affordable transportation options across the region.”

Adeeb Warsi, Chief Operating Officer at Careem said: “The opportunity for car rental services continues to rise as more and more people opt for flexible and affordable means of transportation. Swapp’s supply of high-quality vehicles and smooth digital experience has delivered immense value to our customers’ lives and we’re excited to further expand our reach into this fast-growing segment.”

According to Statista, the car rentals market in the UAE is expected to generate a revenue of $175M this year and see an annual growth rate of 4.96% [CAGR 2025-2030] which will result in a projected market volume of $223M by 2030. Some 87% of the total revenue is forecasted to be generated through online sales by 2030.

Powered by Swapp, Careem Car Rental provides on-demand access to short and long-term rentals. Cars are available for daily, weekly or monthly rentals, after which you can choose to return or exchange the vehicle for another model. Careem Car Rental offers a wide selection of vehicles catering to individual and family needs, from premium models to everyday utility needs. Available brands include Mitsubishi, Nissan, MG, Jeep, Toyota, Land Rover, Porsche, Ferrari, BMW, Tesla and Renault as well as electric vehicle models Jac, Geely, Kaiyi and Tesla.

About Swapp

Swapp is fast becoming the UAE’s leading car subscription platform. Partnered with Careem as Careem Car Rentals, customers can enjoy a more flexible, affordable and circular way to have a car in their lives. The Swapp market place offers a wide range of models including electric vehicles and is plugged into major OEM’s and leasing companies offering inspected, safe and secure vehicles with a fully digital booking experience. Swapp is privately owned and backed by VC funding.

www.swappcars.com

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

