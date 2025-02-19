Customers can send up to AED 150,000 per transaction and AED 450,000 monthly

Careem Plus members benefit from exclusive member-only rates and zero-fees

Dubai, UAE: Careem Pay, the fintech arm of the Careem Everything App, expands its international remittance service with the launch of 18 new European corridors.

UAE citizens and residents can now send money instantly to bank accounts in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, and Slovenia, on top of Germany, France, Ireland, Spain and Italy.

Careem Pay already introduced money transfers to some of the largest remittance corridors including India, Pakistan, the UK, the Philippines and more, and has now expanded the service even more to include EU countries as well.

The UAE remains the world's top destination for wealthy migrants, attracting strong inflows from the UK and Europe, where many continue managing businesses remotely. With this expansion, Careem Pay continues to simplify financial transactions for expats in the UAE, enabling fast, secure, and seamless international money transfers. Customers can send up to AED 150,000 per transaction and AED 450,000 per month directly to any valid IBAN within the newly added corridors. The service prioritizes speed and reliability, with an average of 8 out of 10 EU transfers processed in under 30 minutes.

Mohammad El Saadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “Sending money abroad can often be expensive, slow, and full of unnecessary complications. Many expats still rely on physical exchange houses or banks to send money abroad, while others search for money transfer apps that avoid high fees and delays. By expanding our remittance service to cover more European countries, we’re offering customers a fast, hassle-free way to support their families, pay their mortgages, and manage personal expenses with just a few taps on their phone.”

Careem Pay’s remittance service offers competitive exchange rates that are 50% cheaper than banks and real-time processing, ensuring transfers reach recipients quickly through SEPA transfers for EU corridors. Careem Plus members can also enjoy member-only rates and zero-fees on their transfers.

Careem Pay’s mission is to simplify financial services in the region through a comprehensive payments platform that offers seamless money transfers, bill payments, and digital wallet services.

To make an international money transfer through Careem Pay, download or open the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Send Money’ on the home screen.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.