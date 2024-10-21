Dubai, UAE: This Diwali, Careem Pay is offering customers a chance to earn gold. From October 20th to 31st, customers who transfer AED 50,000 or more to India via Careem Pay will be rewarded with a gold voucher worth 1 gram of 24-carat gold based on the rate from October 10. The voucher can be redeemed at Careem Pay’s gifting partner, Tanishq Middle East, a renowned gold retailer in the region.

Gold gifting during Diwali is a long-standing tradition. This campaign allows customers who send substantial remittances to their families in India to celebrate the cultural significance of gold while ensuring their loved ones are well-supported during the festive season.

Mohammad Elsaadi, VP of Careem Pay, commented: “We wanted to do something special for customers celebrating Diwali this year that goes beyond the usual promotions. Gold holds a special place in the hearts of so many celebrating Diwali and we’re proud to contribute to such a cherished tradition. We’re expressing appreciation for the trust that thousands of people place in our international remittance service with a meaningful gift for families during this festive time.”

Remittances from the UAE to India see a significant spike during Diwali, as families send money home to support their loved ones. Gold purchases traditionally increase on Dhanteras,the first day of Diwali.

Careem Pay’s remittance service enables UAE customers to make instant transfers to Pakistan, India, the UK, and the Philippines, which are among the largest remittance corridors in the region.

As of 2024, India continues to be the world's largest recipient of remittances, receiving an estimated $135 billion. The UAE remains a key source of these remittances, contributing around 18% of the total inflows, making it the largest single source of remittances to India from the Gulf region. The Indian expatriate population in the UAE is also substantial, with over 3.5 million Indians residing in the country as of 2024.

Careem Pay plans to expand international remittance to include transfers to other important remittance corridors in the coming months.

About Careem

Careem is building ‘the everything app’ for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan. www.careem.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Jasmine AlDameary

jasmine.aldameary@careem.com