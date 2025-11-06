Al Ain, UAE: Careem launches its popular grocery delivery service, Careem Quik, in Al Ain - expanding its ultra-fast delivery network to reach more residents across the UAE.

With this launch, residents in Al Tiwayya, Al Hili and Al Jimi can now order fresh fruits and vegetables, pantry staples, snacks, beverages, and everyday household items directly through the Careem app, and have them delivered in as little as 15 minutes.

To celebrate the launch, Careem is offering AED 25 off customers’ first three Quik orders, making it easier than ever to stock up on essentials with just a few taps.

Abdulla Mohamad, GM of Careem Abu Dhabi, commented: “Quik is all about making life easier for our customers - from last-minute grocery runs to stocking up for the week. We’re excited to bring this experience to Al Ain, giving residents access to quality products and ultra-fast delivery at the tap of a button.”

Careem Quik operates through its own network of quick-commerce stores, ensuring the fastest possible delivery of everyday essentials. Freshness sits at the heart of the Quik experience. Locally grown fruits and vegetables reach Quik stores within 24 hours of harvest through partnerships with leading UAE farms including Bustanica, Silal, Pure Harvest, Elite Agro, Aranya Farms, and Leto Farms. Each item is inspected by Careem’s Quality Control team, who check for sweetness, ripeness, and density to ensure that only the highest-quality produce reaches customers’ baskets.

Beyond groceries, Quik also features a curated selection of electronics, soon to be available in Al Ain. Customers will be able to order the latest iPhones, Samsung devices, Dysons, and gaming consoles on demand through Quik Electronics.

Additional Quik darkstores are scheduled to open in Al Ain before the end of 2025, expanding access and coverage across the city.

Careem Plus members enjoy additional benefits including free delivery on all grocery orders and discounts across Careem’s services - from rides and food to DineOut offers - saving members up to AED 300 every month for just AED 19.

To place an order, customers can open or download the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Quik’ on the home screen.

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region's best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

