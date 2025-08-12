- Currently available in Dubai and expanding to Abu Dhabi and Amman soon

Dubai, UAE: Careem announces the launch of ‘Box XL,’ expanding its popular Careem Box pickup and delivery service to accommodate larger items. Customers in Dubai can now request cars for deliveries, enabling the transportation of items previously too large for standard bike deliveries.

The launch of Box XL directly addresses customer demand, as nearly 20% of Careem Box users requested options to send larger items such as home appliances (microwaves, air fryers), computer screens, and larger purchases from marketplace platforms like Dubizzle. Initially launching in Dubai, Box XL will soon expand to Abu Dhabi and Amman, with city-to-city deliveries launching in the coming months.

Emad Gharzuddine, GM of Careem Box, commented: “Careem Box has become the trusted choice for picking up and delivering important items across Dubai, whether it's a forgotten passport before a flight or a home-cooked meal from family. Since launching the service in 2022, we’ve had over 900,000 different customers use Careem Box in Dubai. With Box XL, we're excited to accommodate larger items, making the service even more convenient and useful for our customers.”

In addition to the standard pick-up and delivery service, customers can also request Careem Box captains to purchase and deliver items directly from a chosen location through ‘Box Purchase’, with purchases capped at AED 350. Customers frequently use this feature for retail purchases or last-minute gifts. Many customers use the service to purchase basic t-shirts from malls.

Since launching, Careem Box has seen strong growth driven by varied customer use-cases. In 2024, one customer in Dubai used Careem Box over 1380 times (that’s almost 4 times a day!), while another completed over 120 deliveries in just one day. Commonly delivered items include forgotten passports, IDs, laptops, mobile phones, and personal items, but many customers use the service to order their favorite meals from restaurants that don’t deliver.

To use the service, customers can open the latest version of the Careem app and select ‘Box’ from the home screen. Careem Plus members benefit from free deliveries and discounts on food and grocery orders, member-only rates on international money transfers, discounts on home services, dining bills, and more - saving an average of AED 300 per month.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

For media inquiries: jasmine.aldameary@careem.com