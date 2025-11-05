Carbon Clean, a global leader in cost-effective industrial carbon capture technology, and SAMSUNG E&A, a world-class engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company, today announced an innovative alliance to deliver modular, scalable carbon capture solutions for industries worldwide.

The partnership brings together Carbon Clean’s patented CycloneCC™ technology, a fully modular, columnless carbon capture system, with SAMSUNG E&A’s deep EPC expertise and AHEAD execution model to deliver compact, pre-fabricated systems that can be deployed faster, at lower cost, and with minimal site disruption.

By integrating Carbon Clean’s advanced amine-promoted buffer salt solvent (APBS-CDRMax®) and Rotating Packed Bed (RPB) technologies with SAMSUNG E&A’s proven project delivery capabilities, the alliance will accelerate industrial decarbonisation and make carbon capture more accessible to hard-to-abate sectors.

SAMSUNG E&A’s AHEAD execution model shortens project timelines, enhances productivity through off-site construction, and reduces risk with early-stage design automation, ensuring faster delivery and reliable project outcomes.

The alliance further strengthens Carbon Clean’s and SAMSUNG E&A’s existing relationship, having partnered on major projects with Aramco and MODEC earlier this year, demonstrating the strength and scalability of their combined expertise in delivering world-class carbon capture solutions globally.

Aniruddha Sharma, Chair and CEO of Carbon Clean, said:

“Our partnership with SAMSUNG E&A marks a major milestone in scaling industrial carbon capture. SAMSUNG E&A’s extensive expertise in scaling up and commercialisation, combined with their core EPC capabilities, will be invaluable as we work together to remove the traditional barriers of cost and complexity and make carbon capture as standard and repeatable as solar and wind deployment.”

Hong Namkoong, CEO of SAMSUNG E&A, said:

“We are proud to partner with Carbon Clean to advance practical solutions for a sustainable future. By integrating their breakthrough modular technology with our EPC capabilities, we will accelerate the global rollout of carbon capture systems that are efficient, reliable, and ready for the energy transition.”

The CycloneCC™ C1 Series represents a step-change in carbon capture technology. The fully modular units are up to 50% smaller and 10 times more compact than traditional systems, with a 70% reduction in height and 35% less steel required. Each train is capable of capturing up to 100,000 tonnes of CO₂ per year, making it ideal for a wide range of industrial emitters with CO₂ concentrations between 3% to 20%. –

About Carbon Clean

Carbon Clean is a leader in revolutionising carbon capture solutions for hard-to-abate industries including cement, steel, refineries, and energy from waste. The company’s patented technology significantly reduces the costs of carbon capture when compared to conventional solutions.

Carbon Clean has over 15 years of experience in designing, building, and operating industrial carbon capture systems and it has 50 technology references around the world. The company is an innovation leader in the CCUS market, with over 110 active patent assets across 18 patent families covering 30 countries, and has developed a modular technology, CycloneCC, that is vital for scaling industrial carbon capture deployment to achieve global net zero targets.

Headquartered in the UK and with offices in the US, Canada and India, the company has received funding and grant support from the British and US governments and has established partnerships with industry leaders including Chevron and Cemex. It is also an investor in the Swedish eFuel development company, Liquid Wind.

For further information: www.carbonclean.com

About SAMSUNG E&A

SAMSUNG E&A is an integrated solution provider offering comprehensive engineering and energy services to the global energy industry. With over 1,500 projects completed worldwide, its capabilities span the entire value chain, from business development and technology licensing to EPF, FEL/FEED, EPC, and O&M services.

To drive the global transition toward a carbon-neutral future, SAMSUNG E&A applies advanced technologies that reduce carbon emissions and promote clean energy and resource circulation. Its eco-friendly innovations convert waste into valuable resources, contributing to a circular economy and sustainable growth.

Headquartered in Korea, SAMSUNG E&A operates offices in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, India, and Southeast Asia, combining decades of engineering expertise with innovation to deliver long-term value to clients, industries and communities worldwide.

For further information: www.samsungena.com