Manama, Bahrain: Capital School have taken a dynamic leap on the road to Digital Transformation supported by North Star Technology.

Northstar Technology, the exclusive partners of the school ERP solution ETHDC are leading digital transformation for the education sector.

Capital School Bahrain is based on a classic British through-School model that offers a classroom structure with key stages of development. The curriculum includes Early Year’s Foundation Stage in line with the requirements of the Bahrain Ministry of Education.

Capital School of Bahrain’ relocation to their new premises in Bu Quwah provided the opportunity to implement the first steps of the digital transformation roadmap. The school’s choice of Northstar Technology was based on the company’s proven track record as one of the best systems integrator and ICT solutions providers in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Northstar was tasked with setting up the entire network infrastructure, Cameras, switches, PA system and access points of Capital School. This brief also included the entire Data migration to the new Infrastructure.

Adel Al Safar, Chairman, Capital School of Bahrain and the Al Safar Group said: “We are extremely satisfied with the dedication, commitment and professionalism shown by Northstar in delivering the complete Tech revamp of our IT infrastructure. We are highly impressed by the ability of Northstar to guide schools such as ours on our Digital Transformation Journey.”

“Digital Transformation is key tool for every organisation and company as they face the opportunities opening up in the metaverse. Capital School and the other 25 plus schools in Bahrain serviced by North Star are breaking the myth that the adaption of technology cannot be utilized by educational establishments.” Says Hardy Koshy, Managing Director of North Star Technology.

“We entrusted Northstar with our digital transformation strategy and they did not disappoint us.” says Nicola Matthews, Principal, Capital School of Bahrain. “We have developed multiple computer labs that have created a new world of technology-enabled performance labs for the benefit of our students. All the school facilities from the outdoor sports pitches, to the multipurpose hall and the smart classrooms across three buildings, are covered by the new network capabilities resulting in a more streamlined provision throughout. This is extremely important for the school as we welcome pupils from age 3 – 14 years old, with the confidence that we have the necessary infrastructure in place to expand for future age group intakes of pupils.” adds Mathews.

“After our customer experience at Capital School, we would highly recommend Northstar Technology for any ICT & ISP enabled services across any sector or any business verticals.” concludes Akshay Kohale, IT Manager, Capital School of Bahrain.

“Northstar are committed to provide honest consultation to any organisation about their requirements at no extra cost. The Capital School Project for North Star Technology, as with all our work, is a labour of love. Digital Transformation is an ongoing process and organisations embarking on this process should be aware of this. The glowing testimonials are a reflection on the service provided by all the Northstar team.” adds Hardy Koshy.

For a free consultation on your Digital Transformation Journey please contact Northstar Technology directly at sales@nst-tech.net,