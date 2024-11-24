Manama: Capital School is pleased to announce an open event on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, from 3:30 to 6:00 PM, to mark the launch of registration for the 2025-2026 academic year. This event aims to familiarise prospective students and their families with the school’s facilities and its array of educational services.

During the event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the school’s newly inaugurated campus, which opened its doors in March 2024. Purpose-built to accommodate approximately 2,300 students, the campus is equipped with cutting-edge facilities designed to cater to a broad spectrum of academic and extracurricular needs. Key features include specialised play areas, fully equipped laboratories for chemistry, physics, and biology, and an array of sports amenities, such as two football fields, basketball courts, and a versatile multi-purpose hall.

The campus also boasts two libraries, each tailored to different age groups, and a state-of-the-art cooking techniques room, underscoring the school’s commitment to holistic education.

As a special incentive, students who complete their registration on the day of the event will receive a 5% discount on the school fee.

Mr. Adel Al Safar, Chairman of Al Safar Group and Chairman of the Capital School, extended a warm welcome to students and their families, and stated, “Our mission is to foster a dynamic and enriching educational environment that promotes the academic, cultural, and social development of every student. Through strategic investment in the education sector and the recruitment of exceptional administrative and teaching professionals, we strive to deliver a holistic learning experience. Our approach is designed to instill values such as wisdom, compassion, courage, and integrity in young minds.”