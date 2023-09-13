Highlighting its commitment to the capacity-building ecosystem,

Cairo: Capgemini Egypt, a global leader in consulting, technology, and outsourcing services, announced the launch of its groundbreaking ‘Young Professionals Program’, designed to empower fresh graduates with a passion for computer science and engineering into successful careers in the technology industry. This comprehensive nine-month program offers tailored training, mentorship, and hands-on experience within Capgemini Egypt's dynamic business units.

The primary objective of the 'Young Professionals Program' is to provide a nurturing environment for a group of exceptional young graduates, where they will be equipped with the necessary tools and skills to enhance their abilities, gain practical experience, and a chance for top achievers to kick-start their professional careers in Capgemini Egypt, by the end of the program.

This month, the first group of graduates will start at Capgemini Egypt. They passed extensive tests to assess their computer, language, and soft skills before enrolling in the program. The first four months will be dedicated to intensive training and mentorship, arming participants with the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in the ever-evolving technology landscape. During this period, participants will receive hands-on guidance from Capgemini Egypt’s team of experts who will contribute to building a strong foundation for their future roles.

Consecutively, participants will then be assigned to Capgemini Egypt's business units, where they will contribute to real-life projects that align with the group's core competencies. The program will involve three distinct business units, namely: Cloud Services, Insight and Data, and Business Services which will focus on IT technical support skills for language speakers, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Robotics & Automation for computer science and engineering graduates. As for the Insights & Data unit, participants will learn about PDC, Power BI, and Azure. As well as Application Business Line (ABL) where they will learn Java, manual testing, and test automation.

“At Capgemini Egypt, we believe in empowering young talents and providing them with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving technology landscape,” said Hossam Seifeldin, CEO of Capgemini Egypt. “With our unwavering commitment and keenness to unleashing human energy through technology, the ‘Young Professionals Program’ plays a pivotal role in the capacity-building ecosystem. This includes fostering and equipping fresh graduates with the necessary skills and tools to shape the future of technology in Egypt and empower talents to contribute to the digital landscape. This program stands as a testament to the group’s commitment to developing talents while contributing to the state’s strategy to build Digital Egypt.”

The program's goal is to identify high-potential talents who display outstanding performance throughout the nine months. These individuals will be offered the opportunity to become full-time employees at Capgemini Egypt. Those who do not transition into full-time roles will be awarded certificates to aid them in securing suitable positions within the industry.

As a prominent player in the technology and consulting industry, Capgemini Egypt's reputation for excellence and innovation serves as a magnet for skilled professionals seeking a dynamic and rewarding career. Through a comprehensive array of learning and development programs, employees are equipped with the latest skills and knowledge required to excel in their roles and adapt to emerging trends. This commitment to talent acquisition and upskilling enables Capgemini Egypt to maintain a competitive edge, deliver exceptional client solutions, and drive sustainable growth in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

