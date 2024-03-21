This initiative by Canon aims to empower women in the print and imaging sectors and continues to uphold its guiding value of PURPOSE and contribute towards greater gender equality in workplace leadership positions.

Leading creative professionals including award winning Emirati film director and producer Nahla Al Fahad, Canon Ambassador Jorge Ferrari, and Canon’s B2B Marketing Director, Ayman Ali, will conduct sessions around content creation, photography, and printing

Dubai, UAE – Canon, a global leader in imaging solutions, has collaborated with the Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC) to launch the 'Women Who Empower' campaign. The initiative aims to uplift and support women in the imaging and print industries through webinars, mentorship opportunities, and networking events.

The 'Women Who Empower' campaign falls under Canon's 'Future of People' theme and the 'Inclusion and Diversity' pillar. Aligned with this year’s International Women's Day theme of "Inspire Inclusion", the initiative aims to empower women by providing a platform to showcase their work, enabling access to necessary tools, and helping them excel through investment and training programmes.

"Women Who Empower initiative embodies Canon's unwavering dedication to diversity, inclusivity, and women empowerment," stated Venkatasubramanian (Subbu) Hariharan, Managing Director, Canon Middle East, and Turkey. "We believe that by providing women with the necessary resources, training, and support, we can drive positive change and unlock their full potential in these dynamic industries."

Established in 2002 under the Dubai Chamber of Commerce umbrella, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE's leading platform for the personal and professional development of businesswomen in the Emirate of Dubai. The Council maintains a strong network and infrastructure to support women in various initiatives in partnership with leading public and private organizations.

"We are delighted to collaborate with Canon on the "Women Who Empower" campaign, a game-changing project highlighting our shared dedication to empowering women in the print and imaging divisions. By working together, we hope to give women the resources and chances they need to excel in these sectors, advancing inclusiveness and social change,” expressed Nadine Halabi, Business Development Manager at Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC), during her opening remarks at the launch event for the initiative, representing the Dubai Women Business Council.Top of Form

The programme includes three modules: printing, photography, and content creation. Each module has four sessions, two theory and two practical, allowing participants to select one or more areas of interest. These classes include technical instruction, foundational theory, and a month of supervised Canon equipment practice in the chosen field.

The content creation curriculum led by award winning Emirati film director and producer, Nahla Al Fahad​​, will provide extensive training on the fundamental abilities and knowledge required to produce engaging video material. Participants will gain competence with cameras, narrative strategies, and hands-on video production experience. The photography curriculum will be led Jorge Ferrari​, a leading sport, action, commercial photographer, and a Canon Ambassador. The sessions will explore the principles of photography, focusing on narrative and offering hands-on activities to refine photographic techniques. Lastly, the printing module by Ayman Ali​, Marketing Director, B2B, Canon Middle East will provide participants a thorough grasp of printing options for applications such as customized interior décor, studio settings, and photography portfolios. Upon completing the program, participants will produce and present a portfolio showcasing their work.

Canon will provide resources, including imaging and printing equipment, as well as identifying and providing trainers. At the end of the program, participants will be rewarded with Canon products and featured on Canon's official platforms, opening potential collaboration opportunities. These highly interactive workshops will be conducted at Nahla Al Fahad’s Beyond Studio’s and one of UAE’s highly creative ArtPlus studios.

Canon looks forward to working with DBWC and other women-focused organizations to foster the growth and advancement of women in the imaging and print industries. Through this transformative initiative, Canon continues to uphold its guiding value of PURPOSE and contribute towards greater gender equality in workplace leadership positions.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East based in Dubai, UAE.

Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon’s products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers’ creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

About Dubai Business Women Council (DBWC)

Established in 2002, under the umbrella of the Dubai Chambers - Commerce, the Dubai Business Women Council is the UAE’s leading platform for the personal and professional development of business women in the Emirate of Dubai.

Since its establishment, the Council has dedicated its efforts to enhancing gender parity in society and encouraging women to play an active role in building the country and stimulating sustainable development.

Providing education, training and networking opportunities to aid in achieving holistic development and meeting career aspirations of UAE-based business women is at the heart of the DBWC’s mission, in addition to inspiring and encouraging women to play their role in society and the economy.

DBWC’s tailored workshops and seminars are hosted exclusively for its members and provide valuable information about the latest knowledge, skills and best practices for women entrepreneurs and leaders. For more information about the DBWC and how to join its community of visionary and influential trailblazing women and benefit from its services and initiatives, visit www.dbwc.ae