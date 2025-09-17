Nearly 70 influencers from Europe, the Middle East, Turkey and Africa gathered in Amsterdam for Canon Vision 2025, an immersive experience, centered on Canon’s newly launched PowerShot V1 and EOS R50V, both purpose-built for creators.

Dubai, UAE – Canon Middle East & Türkiye participated in Canon Vision 2025, an exclusive creator-focused event hosted by Canon Europe in Amsterdam on September 14–15, 2025. The initiative highlights Canon’s growing focus on video content creation and its commitment to supporting storytellers across the region.

The immersive two-day event brought together ten leading influencers from across the Middle East and Türkiye, representing creative fields such as food, lifestyle, travel, fashion, and technology. The delegation included creators from the UAE, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Türkiye, reflecting the region’s vibrant and diverse creative community.

“This event recognizes content creators as the voices and faces of Canon’s future,” said Binoj Nair, Canon Middle East & Türkiye B2C Business Unit Director. “Canon Vision 2025 demonstrates our dedication to empowering the next generation of storytellers and positioning Canon as the preferred choice for motion pictures and creative content across our region.”

Centered around the theme Unfreeze, Canon Vision 2025 symbolizes Canon’s evolution from traditional photography to a motion-first brand. The campaign encourages creators to break conventions, step outside their comfort zones, and develop their unique creative styles using Canon’s innovative imaging technology.

Attendees enjoyed exclusive access to Canon’s latest creator-focused products, including hands-on experiences with the new PowerShot V1 and EOS R50V, both designed specifically for today’s content creators. The program also featured workshops and masterclasses, including specialized Shooting Like a Pro sessions on advanced storytelling techniques, emerging trends, and industry best practices.

The agenda combined creativity with collaboration, offering group content challenges with prizes, a gala dinner for networking, and visits to Amsterdam’s innovative NXT Museum for immersive exhibitions and content-making opportunities.

Industry Leadership at IBC 2025

As part of the wider experience, participants also attended IBC 2025, where Canon showcased its professional video imaging ecosystem and multi-cam solutions. The company unveiled its new EOS C50, a highly versatile, full-frame, RF-mount hybrid Cinema EOS camera for professional videographers and agile production crew. With this new launch, Canon reinforces its commitment to making professional-grade technology accessible to creators of all levels.

Canon Vision 2025 marks a milestone in the company’s evolution, underscoring influencer partnerships as a core marketing strategy. By building long-term relationships with emerging creators, Canon strengthens its role as an inspiration hub for the next generation of content makers, delivering high-quality, shareable content opportunities while connecting regional and global creators across EMEA.

About Canon Middle East

Canon Middle East, a subsidiary of Canon Europe, is the operational headquarters for Canon in the Middle East, based in Dubai, UAE. With over 25 years of presence in the region, Canon Middle East continues to strengthen its operations and commitment to customers.

This regional dedication is built upon Canon's global legacy. Founded in 1937, the desire to continuously innovate has kept Canon at the forefront of imaging excellence throughout its 80-year history with its commitments to invest in the right areas and capture growth opportunities. From cameras to commercial printers, and business consultancy to healthcare technologies, Canon enriches lives and businesses through imaging innovation. Canon's corporate philosophy is Kyosei – 'living and working together for the common good'. In EMEA, Canon Europe pursues sustainable business growth, focusing on reducing its environmental impact and supporting customers to reduce theirs using Canon's products, solutions and services.

Canon invests heavily in R&D, delivering the richest and most innovative products and services to satisfy customers' creative needs. From amateur photographers to professional print companies, Canon enables each customer to realise their own passion for image. Further information about Canon Middle East is available at www.canon-me.com

