Dubai, UAE: In observance of this year’s Earth Hour, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star Hotel along the famous Dubai Canal, continues to enhance its eco-friendly initiatives and promotes an environmentally-conscious focus within the property and team members.

A recipient of the Green Key certification, the hotel constantly strives to involve associates and guests to be part of its efforts to preserve and protect the environment. The Green Key certification is an eco-label given to accommodations and hospitality facilities worldwide that performs positive environmental initiatives and commits to sustainable business practices. As a result, guests who choose to stay in a property with a Green Key make a difference on an environmental and sustainability level.

The 278-room property moves towards greener directives through energy-saving projects that include ensuring air conditions are turned off when not in use and replacing old appliances that are causing to consume more carbon footprint. This initiative has resulted in a 26% reduction in electricity usage, a considerable saving for the property.

The hotel sets a benchmark for other properties in the region, focusing on the limited use of chemicals and waste and energy reduction through various activities throughout the hotel. Hotel staff also participates in the initiatives by proactively conserving water by utilizing water usage on certain activities such as washing hands.

The guests’ check-in and check-out process has also been converted to paperless, saving costs on the property’s supplies and conserving more trees.

“Sustainability is more than saving energy. It is more of sustaining communities so our children and the next generation can enjoy what we have now. We believe in the continuous learning and development of our employees, our Training, Quality, and Development departments made this project possible and educated the entire team, driving the whole organization towards one goal, and that is to preserve the earth’s natural resources and help the entire community,” said Abdulla Alabdulla, Group General Manager, Central Hotels.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay will turn off its lights for an hour at 8:30 pm on 26 March in support of Earth Hour to raise awareness about climate change and the significance of renewable energy. During the hour, guests and employees of the hotel will come together in a symbolic ceremony whereby the hotel will switch off all non-essential lights and appliances.

Started in 2007 by WWF and partners as a symbolic lights-out event in Sydney to raise awareness of climate change, Earth Hour is now one of the world's most significant grassroots movements for the environment. Held every year on the last Saturday of March, Earth Hour engages supporters in more than 190 countries and territories, all taking action to ensure a brighter future for people and the planet.

