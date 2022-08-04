Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with La Rochelle University (LRU) in France, to establish a new ranges of scientific, research, and teaching colloabrations between the two institutions.

The five-year agreement will see the two organizations cooperate in various academic activities, including joint research, faculty and student exchange, short-term training, and information sharing. The partnership also aims to explore student mobility through structured summer school programs.

With almost 9000 students at its coastal campus in western France, LRU is internationally recognized as a leader in environmental sustainabilty, through the work of its Smart Urban Coastal Sustainability Institute (SmUCS), which hosts research and academic courses related to the field. The University also comprises three other institutional components, including The License Collegium; the Faculty of Law, Political Science and Management; and the University Institute of Technology.

The MoU was signed on behalf of CUD by President and Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Karim Chelli, who said, “This is an important collaboration for CUD, particularly as we build on our capacity in sustainable development research and innovation. LRU is a distinguished partner in this field and we look forward to working together on developing a range of new initiatives that support our shared vision for a sustainable future driven by intellectual exchange.”

Signing the MoU on behalf of LRU was President Jean-Marc Ogier, who remarked, “that CUD shares not only the same concerns related to energy, environmental and digital transitions as LRU but also the challenges defined by the consortium of 17 European universities coordinated by LRU which has developed within the framework of the EU-CONEXUS program a common European university around the sustainability issues of smart coastal cities.”

The agreement expands on CUD’s growing network of esteemed international partners around the globe. It comes following the recent launch of the University’s Innovation & Sustainability Centre, which will be the focal point for the institution’s effective implementation and advancement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

Canadian Univrsioty Dubai was recently ranked as Dubai’s top-performing University against the UN SDGs, ranking first across all Goals considered, including SDG 4: Quality Education; SDG 8: Decent Work & Economic Growth; SDG 10: Reduced Inequalities; and SDG: 17 Partnership for the Goals. The University was also placed 85th globally against the Quality Education indicator.

