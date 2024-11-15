Canadian University Dubai (CUD) and Queen’s University have come together to create a pathway to Canadian education that provides scholarship opportunities for students transferring their studies between the two institutions. The International Admission Awards, which offer eligible students financial support up to a value $100,000, were announced during a recent visit by Queen’s University to CUD.

Renowned as one of Canada’s leading universities, Queen’s has established a reputation for academic excellence, cutting-edge research, high graduate employability, and an outstanding student community. Building on the longstanding partnership between the two institutions, Queen’s University’s Dean of Smith Engineering, Dr. Kevin Deluzio, Dean of Student Affairs, Ann Tierney, and Senior Director of Undergraduate Admission and Recruitment, Allison Yokom, met with faculty and students from CUD’s School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology to discuss the transfer opportunities.

The pathway agreement, first initiated in 2022, enables computer science, cyber security, and software design students to transfer their studies from the UAE to Canada. Eligible students have the opportunity to complete the final two years of their program at the Ontario-based campus, and to receive their Bachelor of Computing degree certification from Queen’s University Faculty of Arts and Science. As part of the International Admission Awards, these students can also qualify for up to $25,000 a year when transferring to Queen’s.

Providing an overview of the Kingston-based university, Yokom spoke about Queen’s credentials as a top 200 institution globally and a top 10 university in Canada, adding, “We welcome and encourage students from Canadian University Dubai to apply to Queen’s.” Discussing the academic opportunities available on campus, Tierney explained how students could choose from 2600 degree combinations and blend different disciplines according to their preferences. The visit also featured a masterclass by Dr. Deluzio on ‘The Future of Engineering and Biomedical Innovation in Sports’.

Speaking about the student experience at Smith Engineering, Dr. Deluzio said, “The opportunities we have are very unique; we provide a supportive environment where they can develop their full potential as engineers. Our goal is to produce graduates capable of designing innovative solutions to societal challenges, with a focus on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. We take a multi-disciplinary approach that involves experiential learning, internships and research around authentic community-driven projects that are transformative in our students’ education.”

Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science and Technology at CUD, emphasized the significance of the partnership with Queen's University, stating, “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing students with a portal to Canadian education. It offers our engineering students a unique opportunity to complete their studies at a world-renowned institution, thereby enhancing their academic and professional prospects. Additionally, the partnership fosters collaborative research and faculty exchanges, enriching the academic experiences at both universities.”