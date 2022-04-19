Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced that it is sponsoring the first edition of the 2022 Kuwait Ramadan Squash Open Championship, which will take place during the Holy Month of Ramadan from April 14 to April 19 at the Kuwait Squash Federation courts. The Bank’s sponsorship of this event comes within its comprehensive social responsibility program, which supports a variety of initiatives with the aim of promoting a more vibrant sports culture in Kuwait and empowering local talented youth.

The tournament will feature about 112 individual players organized into teams in four categories. Two categories are dedicated to professional and enthusiast male athletes, one category for female players, and another for coaches. The top two winners in each category will be awarded cash prizes and trophies following the individual matches.

Commenting on the sponsorship of this event, Ms. Hessa Hussain Al Najadah, Public Relations Manager at Burgan Bank, said “Building upon our commitment towards supporting various vital sectors in Kuwait, most notably the sports sector, Burgan Bank is delighted to sponsor the first edition of the Kuwait Ramadan Squash Open Championship. This sponsorship reflects our dedication to encouraging sporting activities and initiatives that promote a healthy and energetic lifestyle, especially during the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

Burgan Bank’s support of this championship falls within the framework of the sports initiatives that are part of the Bank’s comprehensive social responsibility program. These initiatives aim at encouraging a variety of sports and activities and highlighting the importance of adopting an active physical lifestyle to improve the community’s health and wellbeing.

-Ends-

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is currently the third largest bank by assets in Kuwait. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly focused on the corporate and financial institution sectors, in addition to diversifying its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Bank of Baghdad – BOB (Iraq & Lebanon), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), and the fully owned Burgan Bank Turkey. Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

The Bank obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2013 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015, making it the one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such a certification for five consecutive times. The Bank also has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutives years.

Burgan Bank is a majority owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.