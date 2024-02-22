The partnership will enhance financial services with tailored behavioral insights, streamlined credit assessment processes and new opportunities for growth

It marks a significant milestone in Open Banking and AI-powered personalized financial services.

Data intelligence platform Bud Financial (Bud) is joining forces with Fintech Galaxy, a leader in Open Banking and financial innovation, to strengthen the Open Banking scene in the MENA region and transform how financial institutions (FIs), FinTechs, and businesses integrate and leverage customer data. The partnership is based on a shared vision to harness the power of Open Banking and data intelligence to deliver unparalleled insights into customer behavior and financial needs. Bud and Fintech Galaxy will blend advanced, AI-powered data enrichment techniques with the Open Finance FINX Platform enabling FIs to craft financial experiences that truly resonate with individual needs.

This collaboration is all about bringing tangible benefits to banks and FinTechs, including but not limited to:

Personalized Products and Experiences : Financial service providers can now offer products such as personal financial management apps, loans, savings accounts, and investment plans tailored to the individual's financial behavior and needs.

: Financial service providers can now offer products such as personal financial management apps, loans, savings accounts, and investment plans tailored to the individual's financial behavior and needs. Better Access to Credit : With a more in-depth understanding of a customer's financial history and habits, lenders can develop more accurate credit scoring models and automate or streamline their affordability decisioning, reducing risk and opening new avenues for underserved markets.

: With a more in-depth understanding of a customer's financial history and habits, lenders can develop more accurate credit scoring models and automate or streamline their affordability decisioning, reducing risk and opening new avenues for underserved markets. Tailored Money Management Features: Providers of apps and digital services can integrate financial insights to offer personalized budgeting advice, helping consumers manage their finances more effectively.

"This isn't just a partnership; it's a step towards a future where finance feels friendly, accessible, and genuinely helpful," says Mirna Sleiman, the Founder and CEO behind Fintech Galaxy. "We're all in to create a world where your financial services understand and adapt to you — not the other way around."

Echoing that sentiment, Bud Financial's Co-Founder and COO, George Dunning, shares, "We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with Fintech Galaxy. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Bud, as we bring our proven transaction enrichment capabilities to enhance the open banking experience in the region. The combination of Fintech Galaxy's robust open banking infrastructure and Bud’s innovative data intelligence will enable banks and fintechs in the Middle East to harness the full potential of customer transaction data. This venture builds on our successful track record in the UK and US markets, demonstrating Bud's commitment to delivering its best-in-class data intelligence suite globally. We look forward to contributing to the flourishing fintech ecosystem in the Middle East and transforming the way financial institutions use their data for the benefit of both their customers and their businesses."

The partnership between Bud and Fintech Galaxy isn't just about launching new tech. It's about reimagining financial services in the MENA region, as they become more tailored, more engaging, and more attuned to what people truly need.

About Fintech Galaxy

Fintech Galaxy is a regional Open Banking platform that aims to democratize financial services by providing a reliable and secure API infrastructure for integration between industry players while placing more control of financial data and payments into the hands of end customers. Fintech Galaxy is regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain. Fintech Galaxy was founded with a mission to move the needle in financial inclusion and currently operates in the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Moldova.

More on www.fintech-galaxy.com

About Bud

Bud Financial (Bud) is a transaction and data intelligence platform for the banking and financial services industry, which enables global companies to make financial decisions simpler by turning transactional data into rich customer insights.

For half a decade, Bud has been a trailblazer in its development and application of AI, machine learning, and natural language processing in banking and financial services.

With over 50 billion transactions processed, Bud’s categorisation, aggregation, analytics and deep AI and ML capabilities unlock an endless array of insights for its clients, who can supercharge marketing efforts, refine customer segmentation, assess and manage risk and decisioning, and optimize various aspects of their business operations.

More on www.thisisbud.com