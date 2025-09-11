Zurich: BTA Finance Limited, a Dubai-based financial institution, has partnered with Avaloq to modernize its wealth and investment management operations. By adopting the Avaloq platform as its core wealth system, BTA Finance Limited will automate and standardize key processes to streamline operations, enable future expansion and support the faster rollout of new products and services.

Headquartered in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), BTA Finance Limited offers bespoke financial services to high-net-worth individuals, as well as corporate and institutional clients globally. Its offerings span wealth and asset management, fund management, fixed income execution and brokerage, as well as corporate and investment banking.

Under the new partnership, BTA Finance Limited will implement the Avaloq platform, hosted in the cloud, to modernize its core wealth infrastructure, front-office systems and digital banking channels. This will create the optimum operational foundation for BTA Finance Limited to deliver an outstanding wealth management experience at scale, while leveraging data-driven insights to support clients with bespoke investment offerings.

Avaloq will unify BTA Finance Limited’s front, middle, and back-office systems into a single platform, enabling high straight-through processing (STP) to minimize manual tasks, accelerate onboarding for high-net-worth clients and enhance operational efficiency. With built-in compliance, the platform will support BTA Finance Limited in meeting the stringent and evolving regulatory requirements of the wealth and investment management sector across jurisdictions, ensuring robust risk management.

Thanks to Avaloq’s open architecture and advanced integration capabilities, BTA Finance Limited will be able to seamlessly connect third-party services and applications via Community APIs. This flexibility will accelerate innovation and significantly shorten the time to market for new products and services.

BTA Finance Limited’s clients will also benefit from Avaloq’s intuitive web and mobile banking solutions, which will offer transparent portfolio views, detailed fee breakdowns, secure self-service capabilities and personalized dashboards.

Humberto Coelho, Founder and Strategist of BTA Finance Limited, said: “Our partnership with Avaloq reflects our commitment to staying at the forefront of innovation in wealth and investment management. By harmonizing our operations into a unified, future-ready platform, we are building a strong foundation for sustainable growth and enhanced value for investors. This transformation will allow us to serve our clients with even greater agility, transparency and precision – while continuing to contribute to Dubai’s emergence as a leading hub for financial services."

Akash Anand, Regional Director and Head of the Middle East & Africa at Avaloq, said: “We look forward to supporting BTA Finance Limited as it digitally transforms its wealth and investment management operations. With the Avaloq platform, BTA Finance Limited will benefit from streamlined and efficient operations, with the flexibility to rapidly expand its product and service offering in line with investors’ evolving needs. The UAE is rapidly becoming a global centre for wealth management, and we remain committed to supporting the region’s financial institutions in delivering outstanding wealth and advisory services to their clients.”

