Unique partnership sees the first batch of young graduates from a pioneering, New Islamic nursery model rooted in Emirati culture, language and values

Dubai, UAE – British Orchard Nursery (BON), the UAE’s largest and most awarded early childhood education provider, marked a major milestone this graduation season, celebrating long-standing partnerships with several government entities across the UAE, including Dubai Municipality, RTA, DEWA, MOHRE, and others. With over 1,500 children graduating from 36 branches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah—nearly half of them from government-affiliated nurseries—the celebrations reinforced BON’s commitment to nurturing the nation’s youngest learners while supporting UAE’s broader educational and social goals.

A key highlight of this year’s ceremony was the launch of BONSAI — British Orchard Nursery’s Speciality for Accessibility and Inclusion — an inclusive education initiative designed to support children of determination. BONSAI integrates therapeutic services such as speech, occupational, and ABA therapy directly into the classroom under the guidance of personalized Individual Education Plans (IEPs). This allows children with additional needs to learn alongside peers in a supportive, mainstream environment. The model also eases the emotional and logistical burden on parents by offering therapy, education, counselling, and continuous parental support under one roof. This expansion stems from the innovative parenting support platform launched last year.

Dr. Vandana Gandhi, CEO and Founder of British Orchard Nursery said, “As we mark another milestone graduation season, I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the UAE leadership for creating an enabling environment that supports education, empowerment, and sustainability. Our long-standing partnerships with government entities — from Dubai Municipality and RTA to DEWA, MOHRE, and Mubadala to name a few, have allowed us to support working Emirati mothers by providing trusted childcare within their workplaces, fostering a happier and more productive workforce.

This year, we proudly celebrate our 14th graduating batch with Dubai Municipality and 16th with RTA — a testament to our shared vision of nurturing future generations. With the launch of BONSAI, we reaffirm our belief that every child, regardless of ability, deserves to grow, learn, and belong at the heart of the classroom. BONSAI also aligns with the UAE’s 2025 Year of Community, launched under the theme ‘Hand in Hand’, highlighting the importance of inclusion, shared responsibility, and collective growth.”

Sayed Ismail Al Hashimi, Acting CEO of the Corporate Support Services Sector at Dubai Municipality, said, “We are proud to mark the fourteenth graduation ceremony of our nursery in collaboration with British Orchard Nursery — a partnership that reflects our shared commitment to early childhood development and educational excellence. These young graduates represent the future of our city, and it is our responsibility to nurture their potential from the very beginning. We thank British Orchard Nursery for being a trusted partner in this journey and look forward to continuing our joint efforts to create a joyful, safe, and enriching learning environment for our youngest citizens.”

Ebtesam Al Marzooqi, Senior HR Specialist at Dubai Public Prosecution, commented: “We are proud to witness our first batch of children graduate and deeply grateful to British Orchard Nursery for providing exceptional early education and care. Having our children nearby in trusted hands not only brings peace of mind but also boosts employee morale and productivity. We look forward to continuing this meaningful partnership to support our team’s well-being.”

Ms. Nada Ahmed Mohammed, Head of Property Management Section at MOHRE, said she is happy to partner with British Orchard Nursery and appreciates their immense contribution to the growth and development of the young learners of their employees, helping create a conducive and productive environment for the team.

This year also marks the graduation of the inaugural cohort from the Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department Nursery in Dubai — the UAE’s first Arabic-Islamic EYFS-aligned nursery, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and KHDA and managed by British Orchard Nursery. Al Freej Nursery is deeply rooted in Emirati values and heritage, bringing grandmothers into the classroom to share traditional wisdom, language, and Islamic teachings. This fosters learning and strengthens cultural identity. Moreover, heritage-site visits and Islamic storytelling further connect children to their roots.

BON also received appreciation certificates and awards from government partners during graduation ceremonies in recognition of their continued support and commitment to childcare and education excellence.

With more than 30 quality awards over the last decade and over 36 branches in the UAE and UK, including 16 nurseries in partnership with government organizations, British Orchard Nursery continues to provide convenient, high-quality early education options for working Emirati parents. Its continued investment in teacher training, inclusion, innovation, and culturally resonant learning reaffirms its place as a vital partner in the UAE’s early education landscape.

