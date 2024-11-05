NES will assist in designing state-of-the-art Esports gaming labs at BISR’s Al Hamra campus

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The British International School Riyadh (BISR) has partnered with NES, gaming-focused digital media company and subsidiary of Nesma Holding Company, to offer students access to the rapidly evolving world of Esports. The partnership will provide BISR’s students with hands-on experience across key industry areas such as game design, coaching, broadcasting, competition management, and data analysis.

The new partnership comes in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the Kingdom’s economy and create new job opportunities in various sectors, including Esports. It also supports the National Gaming and Esports Strategy (NGES), which aims to position Saudi Arabia as a global hub for gaming and Esports by 2030.

Through this collaboration, BISR will be introducing an extracurricular skills academy with a focus on Esports, designed to upskill students across various areas of the industry. The programme will also lay the foundation for offering a formal BTEC qualification by BISR in the future. This marks a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia’s educational landscape, further contributing to the upskilling and development of the Esports industry in the region.

As part of the programme, students will gain exposure to the inner workings of the Esports ecosystem, preparing them for future careers in a field that is rapidly expanding worldwide. NES will also assist in designing state-of-the-art Esports gaming labs at BISR’s Al Hamra campus, providing a unique environment for students to explore their career paths in Esports. The first activity session, which was held on 19 October, saw enthusiastic participation, confirming the programme’s potential to engage students across disciplines.

Teslim Olomowewe, BTEC Lead at BISR, said: “By partnering with NES, we are offering our students a unique opportunity to engage with the future of entertainment and technology. This partnership not only empowers our students with the skills they need for the future, but also positions BISR at the forefront of educational innovation in Saudi Arabia. The initiative reflects BISR's dedication to providing students with a comprehensive education that meets the demands of modern industries.”

Elie Honain, CEO at NES, said: “Nesma is proud to partner with BISR in support of Vision 2030 to empower youth in KSA. This programme offers students an opportunity to develop teamwork, strategy, and leadership skills through competitive gaming. Esports fosters community and creativity, and we aim to create a supportive environment where all students can participate and grow. We encourage students to join this exciting initiative and help build a vibrant esports community that empowers our youth to thrive.”

This partnership is particularly important at a time where the gaming and Esports industry in the Kingdom is projected to generate SAR 50 billion and create over 39,000 jobs by 2030, with more than 65% of the Saudi population expressing interest in the sector, as per the National Gaming and Esports Strategy.

About British International School Riyadh (BISR)

BISR is a seven campus, not-for-profit school in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with a 40-year track record of educational provision for children aged 3-18, following the National Curriculum of the United Kingdom.

About NES

NES, also known as Nesma Esports, stands as the largest fully-fledged gaming creative and production studio and premier hub for visionaries and pioneers in Saudi Arabia, located in the vibrant heart of Riyadh.