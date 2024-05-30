Patented LOOP technology helps decarbonise hard-to-abate industries by capturing carbon from methane and producing clean hydrogen and high-quality graphene

$100m investment to establish a new Regional Delivery Centre and create up to 250 jobs across manufacturing, research and development

World-leading climate technology to be developed out of Abu Dhabi for export across the Middle East and North Africa

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Leading British climate tech firm Levidian has announced a Memorandum of Intent (MOI) to manufacture and supply its pioneering LOOP technology from a new Regional Delivery Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Witnessed by representatives from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology and Mubadala at the Make It In The Emirates (MIITE) Forum this week, the MoI underlines the company’s commitment to the region as its first international base outside of the UK. Levidian is also celebrating being named the winner of the Make It In The Emirates Startup Competition held this week.

Levidian provides a unique service that helps hard-to-abate sectors to decarbonise by capturing the carbon from methane gas before it is burned and producing hydrogen and the versatile super-material, graphene.

Levidian’s innovation aligns seamlessly with the UAE's energy diversification objectives and offers customers a route to produce their own hydrogen and graphene on-site. The solution can be deployed anywhere with a methane source and is designed to function as a self-contained modular system that can quickly and easily be retrofitted to existing infrastructure.

Hydrogen can be produced at varying levels of purity, giving businesses the option of a hydrogen-rich blend that can be injected into the grid or used as a lower carbon fuel for on-site energy generation, or a 99.99% pure hydrogen suitable for hydrogen fuel cell EVs. The graphene produced can be used to both drive process efficiencies and enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries as far ranging as steel, batteries and petrochemicals.

Levidian plans to invest around $100m in the region as part of the establishment of the new delivery centre, which will serve as a showcase and central hub for the business in the Middle East. The centre is expected to create around 100 highly skilled professional and manufacturing roles as well as a further 150 indirect jobs.

Dr Colin Elcoate, Levidian’s Managing Director for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We’re proud to support the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology and to be creating new opportunities for local people and businesses as we work to bring our pioneering technology to the region.

“We’re already preparing to deploy key projects for ADNOC and Tadweer Group and are passionate about the opportunity we have to upskill local people to help us manufacture and service future deployments as we continue to grow the business in the Middle East and beyond.”

Mubadala invested in a strategic stake in Levidian as part of the company’s Series A funding round in 2022 in a bid to support their expansion to the region and further the UAE's decarbonisation efforts. The investment reflects Mubadala’s responsible investment approach and alignment with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.

Levidian has now launched its Series B fundraising round to secure $100m of funding that will focus on its international customer pipeline and ground-breaking new R&D projects.

About Levidian

Levidian is a British climate tech business that is on a mission to decarbonise the world's most carbon-intensive industries.

The company announced its intention to expand into the region in November last year, having secured a series of deals with Tadweer Group and ADNOC, alongside investment from sovereign wealth fund, Mubadala, as part of its Series A funding round in 2022.

Underpinned by our patented LOOP technology, we capture the carbon from methane gas before it’s burned and crack it into clean hydrogen and net zero graphene - a high-quality super-material that can be used to significantly enhance the intrinsic characteristics of products in major global industries as far ranging as steel, batteries and petrochemicals.

The solution can be deployed anywhere with a methane source and is designed to function as a self-contained modular system that can quickly and easily be retrofitted to existing infrastructure.

We are already working with some of the world’s largest companies across a variety of industries and have sold LOOP and graphene to 50+ customers globally with 10 LOOP units either in the field or in construction today.

About ADNOC

Levidian’s LOOP technology will be deployed this summer to decarbonise gas processing as part of a strategic collaboration between ADNOC and Baker Hughes to advance the energy transition.

This will be the first LOOP deployment to a gas facility, where the graphene produced will be evaluated and then utilised for research on industrial applications in the UAE.

About Tadweer

We’re also working with Tadweer on a first-of-its-kind pilot that aims to tackle methane emissions from one of Abu Dhabi’s largest landfill sites.

It is estimated that the LOOP device will deliver a reduction in emissions of around 40% while supporting further upstream carbon savings through the addition of graphene to increase the performance of materials such as concrete, batteries and polymers.

About Khalifa University

We have a fully functioning LOOP at the RIC-2D centre at Khalifa University, which is located within the Arzanah Complex at the university’s Sas Al Nakhl (SAN) Campus, in Abu Dhabi.

