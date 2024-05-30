The Bridgestone tyres specifically engineered for the Grecale Folgore extend the EV’s driving range, while delivering superior handling performance in challenging conditions on both dry and wet surfaces.

This is the latest in a long series of collaborations between the two premium brands, including their recent partnerships on the Maserati MC20 and Maserati Grecale.

Bridgestone, a global leader in premium tyres and sustainable mobility solutions, has been chosen by Maserati to develop bespoke 20’’ tyres for its first all-electric SUV, the Maserati Grecale Folgore.

After recent collaborations including fitments for the Maserati MC20 supercar and the Maserati Grecale, Maserati looked to its long-term partner for a tyre that could enhance the on-road capabilities of its first-ever all-electric SUV. Bridgestone responded with custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport ENLITEN tyres, its flagship ultra-high performance tyre.

Providing top performance in dry conditions and supported by a premium wet package, the Bridgestone Potenza Sport ENLITEN has been custom engineered to keep Maserati Grecale Folgore drivers in control with superior handling performance in challenging conditions on both dry and wet surfaces.

The bespoke Bridgestone tyre delivers against the Maserati Grecale Folgore’s specific needs and enhances its performance thanks to the use of ENLITEN Technology, Bridgestone’s innovative approach to tyre development. This combination of multiple cutting-edge technologies provides maximum safety and outstanding tyre performance for Maserati Grecale Folgore drivers, while improving the sustainability characteristics of the tyre.

Driving the electric revolution forward

Alongside a successful, long-term partnership, Bridgestone and Maserati also share a strong commitment to electrification. The Bridgestone tyre specifically developed for the new Maserati Grecale Folgore delivers very low rolling resistance performance – achieving a best-in-class EU Label A-grade – to extend the Maserati Grecale Folgore’s 500km range.1

Through a fully integrated approach, Bridgestone is investing to make electric mobility more efficient and accessible to drivers and fleets. The company is pioneering premium tyres and tyre technologies for EVs, as well as dedicated fleet and mobility solutions, while partnering with leading EV manufacturers and developing an EV-ready retail and service network. On its side, Maserati is the first Italian luxury brand to launch 100 percent electric vehicles, with a commitment to produce electric versions of all its models by 2025 and full-electric vehicles alone by 2028.

Consistent with Maserati’s deep-rooted Italian heritage, the Maserati Grecale Folgore was designed and produced in Italy, and so were its bespoke Bridgestone Potenza Sport ENLITEN tyres.

Bridgestone’s proprietary Virtual Tyre Development technologies was combined with Maserati’s driving simulator to ensure that the bespoke tyre could be created and tested in a digital environment – reducing physical prototyping and testing, cutting raw material consumption and carbon emissions, and enabling a faster time to market.

Speaking on this announcement was Steven De Bock, Vice President Original Equipment at Bridgestone EMEA: “The Grecale Folgore is a historic launch for Maserati on its pioneering electrification journey, and we’re very proud to help bring its performance to life with Bridgestone tyres. We both have a strong commitment to accelerate the transition to electric vehicles; it’s a great moment to see our collaboration break new ground in electric mobility.”

500km (310 miles) refers to internal Maserati tests following WLTP combined cycle. The real, daily range in terms of kilometres/miles a customer can achieve depends mainly on individual driving style, as well as on topography, external temperature and vehicle load.

