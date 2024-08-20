Dubai, UAE: Brands for Less, the leading off-price retailer is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with AI influencers. The brand is set to make history as the first regional retailer to partner with AI Instagram personalities, featuring the first virtual influencer in the GCC, Mayaseen, and Jood, an Arab AI glam star.

The recent buzz around AI influencers has captured the attention of audiences and brands worldwide, offering them new opportunities to connect with its customers creatively. By collaborating with talents such as Mayaseen and Jood, Brands for Less aims to leverage their capabilities to create highly engaging, personalised content that aligns with its diverse and dynamic audience.

AI talents Mayaseen and Jood represent the future of influencer marketing, providing a blend of advanced technology and human-like interaction that captivates viewers. Their virtual content allows for out of the box creativity and flexibility in campaign execution, allowing Brands for Less to craft innovative experiences for its customers.

As part of its digital strategy, Brands For Less continues to innovate and expand its online footprint, always seeking new ways to connect and engage with its customers. This collaboration with AI influencers showcases the brand's dedication to staying ahead of digital trends and technology by transforming the way content is produced and its audience engagement, setting new standards in influencer marketing.

About Brands for Less:

The Brands for Less (BFL) Group is one of the world’s leading off-price retailers of fashion and homeware. Based in the United Arab Emirates, they serve over seven markets across the Middle East and Europe. Their journey started with their unique off-price business model – ‘Brands for Less’ – in Lebanon in 1996. Four years later, in the year 2000, the Group established a new home in the UAE. Their goal is to delight customers and entice them back with the promise of International brands all at up to 80% off the original retail price. The “Treasure Hunt” model ensures there is always something new to explore, desire and discover. The Group acquired exclusive rights to the ‘Tchibo’ franchise in the MENA region, selling the German brand’s homeware and apparel at very competitive prices associated with a premium customer care environment. The Group continues to expand their product range in line with their customer-centric principles, making sure that store visitors benefit from a rich, all-in-one experience. The Group’s latest push was towards making Brands for Less more inclusive for customers worldwide by taking their e-commerce experience to new audiences.



