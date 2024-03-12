KSA, Riyadh: Brands For Less, a renowned off-price retailer, is proud to announce the opening of its 30th store in Saudi Arabia, located at The View Mall in Riyadh. This marks a significant milestone for the brand as it rapidly expanded its presence in the region within less than 2 years. This solidifies its commitment to serving its growing customer base across the GCC region with value and convenience.

"We are thrilled to unveil our 30th store in Saudi Arabia as part of our continued expansion plans in the region," said Toufic Kreidieh, Executive Chairman of the Board and Group CEO of Brands For Less. "The View Mall in Riyadh provides an ideal setting for our newest store, bringing in new customers, and we are excited to bring shoppers our unique shopping concept with exceptional value."

Strategically positioned on the first floor, the new Brands For Less store promises shoppers various products, including fashion, accessories, toys, home essentials, and more, at unbeatable prices. With its prime location and diverse offerings, the store aims to redefine the shopping experience for residents and visitors of Riyadh alike.

Operating hours for the Brands For Less store in The View Mall are Saturday to Thursday from 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM and Friday from 2:00 PM to 11:00 PM.

For more information about Brands For Less Group, please visit their official website at https://www.brandsforless.com/en-ae/