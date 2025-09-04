London, United Kingdom – BPC, global leader in payment solutions, was recognized by Celent, a part of GlobvalData, as a Luminary (top category), in the new reports “Retail Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA Edition,” and “Small Business Digital Banking Platforms: EMEA Edition” for its SmartVista Digital banking platform. The top recognition refelects the platform’s excellence in both technology and functional breadth.

The independent evaluation done by Celent assessed twelve leading vendors across the region, including BPC, Infosys Finacle, Backbase, ebankIT, SBS, Profile Software, Intellect, Oracle, TCS BaNCS, NETinfo, i-exceed, Diasoft.

Michael Bernard, Senior Analyst, Celent mentions: “Celent observes that offerings are increasingly focused on customer engagement, open banking, and more refined personalization. And over the next few years, generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will trigger significant additional transformation in this solution space. One strength of the SmartVista offering is in markets with un- or underbanked populations who have adopted digital wallets to facilitate convenient personal and point of sale payments.”

After a thorough evaluation, Celent announced BPC and its technology platform SmartVista in the both reports as the highest tier position “Luminary” above all twelve evaluated vendors, mentioning a robust support service and features, as well as “design-as-a-service” allowing clients to work with BPC design teams to co-create UI/UX, apart from standard templates provided. Customers can choose any UI from a pre-set list.

SmartVista is a cloud-ready, omni-channel platform that unifies mobile, web, wallet, merchant and card services for consumers, businesses and banks alike. Designed for both mature and emerging markets—where mobile often outpaces branch access—it delivers digital onboarding, biometrics, AI chatbots, virtual cards, QR acceptance and more from one modular stack. Banks, fintechs and SMEs can launch new products rapidly while relying on built-in personal finance, loyalty, cash-flow analytics and agent banking. All features run on a secure, highly configurable architecture that scales with evolving market needs.

Powering hundreds of tier-1 and tier-2 institutions worldwide, BPC has extensive presence and expertise in the EMEA region, with over 60% of its customer base utilising digital banking platforms residing in the region. In addition to serving banks in these regions with card/wallet solutions, “Doorstep banking” for remote bankers, and consumer and merchant banking, BPC also works with over 27 central banks to support initiatives like public transport and smart city planning for parking payment.

Imran Vilcassim, Global Chief Commercial Officer, Digital Banking, BPC, said:

“Because BPC’s SmartVista can plug into virtually any core banking system, our clients spin up new digital services in weeks, be it everyday retail banking, regional wallets or SME propositions. A single design language spans app and web, while our generative-AI assistant, PFM and cross-border payment tools give customers a truly modern digital experience. Celent’s recognition validates the breadth, security and agility this cloud-native, modular platform delivers.”

Alenka Grealish, Principal Analyst, Celent, added: “The strength of SmartVista offering is in markets where large numbers of people might not directly “bank” but instead have adopted digital wallets to facilitate convenient personal and point of sale payments, and other modern money movement capabilities. The impressive suite of tools for consumers and merchants brings modern digital design to both digital and non-digital use cases, empowering human-to-human banking relationships with the convenience of modern money movement.”

For more than 25 years BPC has helped over 500 financial institutions in 140 countries navigate the digital banking and payments landscape. Being named a Category Leader underscores BPC’s commitment to empowering clients with future-proven solutions that help them drive innovation and deliver exceptional digital payment experience.

About BPC

BPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps tier 1, tier 2 financial institutions, fintechs, SMEs and other businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities. To find out more about how BPC can help businesses deliver a seamless payments processing experience to consumers, please visit www.bpcbt.com

About Celent

Celent is a research and advisory firm that helps financial institutions develop effective business and technology strategies. For over 20 years, Celent has published market-leading reports on emerging trends and best practices in financial services technology, while also delivering strategic consulting to support innovation and transformation initiatives. Backed by a global team of experienced analysts, Celent offers objective insights and advice to clients worldwide. Celent is part of GlobalData Plc. Learn more at celent.com.