Maison Boucheron, the most stylish and cutting-edge French High Jewelry Maison since 1858, hosted a visionary experience at Aseel Resort in Riyadh from 7th to 10th November 2022. The venue was selected for its ability to reflect the family spirit and at home feeling. The resort is located in Diriyah, the birthplace of the first Saudi state, historical crossroads of pilgrims and traders, and home to one of the kingdom’s most ambitious heritage developments.

For this second “La Maison” event, Boucheron celebrated the bridge between Parisian and Middle Eastern cultures; the décor, styling, and gastronomy reflected this cross-cultural conversation. On this special occasion, the Carte Blanche, Ailleurs High Jewelry collection, which was unveiled during Paris Haute Couture week in July, was showcased for the first time in the Middle East.

“The Middle East is a historic and crucial region for Boucheron from a business standpoint, as it still holds tremendous potential. In Saudi Arabia, as in the rest of the region, we operate at the very top of the market, selling to highly educated and savvy collectors. This is something I am proud of, which is why Boucheron returned to Riyadh to host the second edition of our ‘La Maison’ event. What made this event even more special is that it is the first time our newest Carte Blanche, Ailleurs High Jewelry collection was shown in the Middle East. Through this unique experience, we reassert who we are: the most stylish, innovative, and cutting-edge High Jewelry Maison,” said Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, CEO of Boucheron.

Introducing Boucheron’s new local ambassadress, actress Mila Al Zahrani

During “La Maison”, Hélène Poulit-Duquesne personally welcomed and introduced Boucheron’s newly appointed ambassadress, actress Mila Al Zahrani.

A leading figure of the new generation of actresses in Middle Eastern cinema, Mila’s bold career choices challenge the position of Arab women in society and have established her as an outstanding advocate for women's empowerment. With her free spirit and audacity, Mila brightly embodies the values of Maison Boucheron and will be part of the Maison’s upcoming campaigns.

The exclusive reveal of the Carte Blanche, Ailleurs High Jewelry Collection

Ailleurs – Elsewhere – is where Creative Director Claire Choisne and her studio take us with this new collection, highlighting innovation and creativity. An “elsewhere” where everything becomes possible, free of borders, where nature is in its purest state. From the deserts to the oceans, the mountains to the rainforests, Studio Boucheron has combined and contrasted worlds and materials that one might initially see as contradictory: Diamonds meet pebbles and burned wood, gold meets rattan and meteorite. In this “elsewhere,” there is a single rule: Reveal the beauty and poetry of nature. In telling this story, Claire Choisne has imagined five different worlds in which anyone can find a piece of themselves.

The second “La Maison” experience in Riyadh

The second “La Maison” in Riyadh explores the four pillars of Boucheron’s DNA: Heritage, Innovation, Style, and French Art de Vivre.

A vivid sense of Heritage

The experience begins with a room showcasing the rich history and heritage of the Maison. In this Heritage area, visitors can find a selection of iconic Boucheron Question Mark necklaces reinterpreted by Claire Choisne. Among Boucheron’s most cutting-edge creations, the Question Mark necklace was designed in 1879 by Frédéric Boucheron. This creation was named for its innovative shape that wrapped around the wearer’s neck without needing a clasp, giving the woman who wore it more freedom, as well as enhancing her appearance. This unprecedentedly modern, asymmetrical necklace was part of the collection presented by Frédéric Boucheron at the World’s Fair in 1889, earning him the Gold Medal.

The first of the great contemporary jewelers to open a boutique on the Place Vendôme, Maison Boucheron is known for its abundant archives. This rich heritage imbues the Maison with its historical vision, making it possible to revitalize those styles and lead them into the future. This legacy continues to inspire the creative studio behind the Histoire de Style High Jewelry collections, unveiled in January. In the Heritage Room, guests also discover a collection of heritage pieces, such as a 1912 necklace transformable into a tiara, a 1954 fern beauty case, and a 1909 arrow brooch. Displayed for the first time in Saudi Arabia, they attest to the Maison’s exceptional savoir-faire and creativity during this period.

Expressing creativity and emotion through innovation

In the Innovation Room, guests see how Maison Boucheron combines cutting-edge scientific techniques with the venerable expertise of its workshops to create the Carte Blanche High Jewelry collections. These collections express creativity and emotion through innovation.

In this area, visitors will be immersed in a floral atmosphere that is dedicated to the 2018 Nature Triomphante High Jewelry collection, displaying four Fleurs Éternelles rings. With these creations, Maison Boucheron redefines the meaning of precious materials, introducing real flower petals into the world of High Jewelry. An achievement made possible by three years of research and an extraordinary, visionary creative challenge.

At Boucheron, innovation is always guided by a creative dream. Research and development are at the heart of the Maison’s values, but remain dedicated to the expression of creativity and emotion. Since its founding in 1858, Boucheron has stood proudly as an innovative and visionary jeweler. Maison Boucheron is committed to a ceaseless quest for new technical, artistic, and aesthetic processes. Over the last 164 years, Maison Boucheron has been designing new forms of jewelry by creating daring ways of wearing it and introducing unusual materials, all of which have had an enduring impact on the history of French High Jewelry.

Style at the core

The experience continues with the Style Room, as the Maison's creativity has always been guided by freedom in wearing its pieces. The Maison’s founder, Frédéric Boucheron, broke with his family’s textile-manufacturing tradition to pursue his ambition of becoming a jeweler. Nevertheless, his draper heritage was always reflected in his creations: He designed jewelry with the same delicacy as fabrics. Creativity is born of risk-taking and, in this spirit, the Maison encourages everyone to explore their own style and express their singularity. Through its creations, Boucheron believes that jewelry allows people to connect with their emotions.

It therefore seems natural to allow visitors to discover Boucheron’s new creations for Fall-Winter 2022 in a cozy, stylish setting. This inviting atmosphere exemplifies the Maison’s philosophy – Boucheron does not impose but proposes – and encourages everyone to play with their own style. Guests have the opportunity to try on the Serpent Bohème Solarité collection, with its iconic drop motif that is found this season on many pieces of infinite radiance.

To showcase these vibrant creations, Maison Boucheron has invited Saudi fashion entrepreneur Rawan Kattoa to host the Style Room and offer styling guidance to visitors. To encourage them to explore their own personal flair with jewelry and fashion, she has selected a number of garments from local designer’s collection, furthering the creative discovery.

An introduction to French Art de Vivre

Boucheron’s private mansion at 26 Place Vendôme is much more than a boutique and was designed to feel like home. This sense of welcome was central to Frédéric Boucheron’s values; he viewed his clients as friends. This vision remains vital to Maison Boucheron.

With this ambition in mind, the visit will end with a moment of French art de vivre in the Boucheron Jardin d’Hiver. Inspired by the premises at 26 Place Vendôme, this warm, tree-filled atmosphere invites visitors to simply sip a coffee and enjoy a selection of distinctive French and local pastries. Back in their natural element, Animaux de Collection and Plume de Paon creations will be displayed in this space.

The Maison joined forces with Riyadh-based stylist Ninorta Malke to imagine the models’ looks showcased in the Jardin d’Hiver.

About Boucheron

Created by Frédéric Boucheron in 1858, Boucheron was built by four generations of direct descendants. A visionary designer and the first of the great contemporary jewelers to open a boutique on Place Vendôme, Boucheron embodies excellence in Jewelry, High Jewelry, and Watchmaking. The Boucheron style, free and audacious, continues to create the classics of tomorrow. There are currently more than 85 Boucheron boutiques across the world. Boucheron is part of the global Luxury group Kering.