DUBAI, UAE – Boeing [NYSE: BA], Pure Minds Academy, and Dubai Modern Education School have launched a new educational program designed to equip students with coding skills. The program’s impact will be multiplied through comprehensive training for teachers.

Kuljit Ghata-Aura, president of Boeing Middle East, Türkiye, Africa and Central Asia, said: "Developing advanced technologies and systems right here in the UAE will rely on the new generation of Emirati talent, as software engineering stands out as one of the most important professions in aerospace and beyond. By preparing teachers and equipping students with in-demand digital skills, we unlock new opportunities for the youth."

Amit Vyas, co-founder and CEO of Pure Minds Academy, added: “We are excited to partner with Boeing and Dubai Modern Education School to empower both students and educators. By combining cutting-edge learning experiences for students with professional development for teachers, we’re laying the groundwork for lasting educational impact and ensuring the next generation has the tools to thrive in a digital future.”

Thirty students from Dubai Modern Education School – mostly UAE nationals - have begun a 30-hour game design course using the Python programming language. The curriculum combines immersive programming instruction with project-based learning, enabling students to create and present their own game applications. Upon completion on June 30, participants will earn the NCFE Level 1 qualification accredited by the National Council for Further Education (NCFE) in the UK, designed to equip learners with foundational knowledge and skills in their chosen field.

Additionally, a group of teachers from Dubai Modern Education School is receiving specialized training from Pure Minds Academy, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to deliver similar programs at schools. It extends the longevity of the program far beyond the initial cohort of students.

Michael Bartlett, principal of Dubai Modern Education School, shared: “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to future-ready learning. Not only are we providing our students with world-class exposure to coding, but we are also investing in our teachers to expand this learning across our schools. It’s a proud moment for Dubai Modern Education School to be part of a partnership that champions STEM education.”

About Boeing

A leading global aerospace company and top U.S. exporter, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. Our U.S. and global workforce and supplier base drive innovation, economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing’s relationship with the Middle East extends back to 1945. Since then, Boeing has established several offices across the region, including in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Kuwait, and Riyadh. For more information, visit boeing-me.com.

About Pure Minds Academy

Pure Minds Academy is a leading educational institution that provides innovative STEM and life skills learning programs for children in the UAE. Through strategic partnerships and a focus on hands-on education, Pure Minds Academy helps students develop critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving abilities to prepare them for future success.

About Dubai Modern Education School

Dubai Modern Schools is a network of private schools in the UAE, committed to providing world-class education that combines academic excellence with practical skills. The schools offer a wide range of programs designed to prepare students for success in the modern world, fostering creativity, leadership, and technical expertise.