Bobcat is using Bauma 2022 as a platform to provide attendees with a glimpse of the machinery of tomorrow. A comprehensive showcase of the manufacturer's new and existing equipment is on display at the Bobcat stand (FN.817), with focuses including electrification, digitization, autonomous operations and a host of other exciting innovations and concepts.

Scott Park, Doosan Bobcat CEO, commented: “Our innovations stem from the need to drive efficiency, productivity and sustainability. We innovate not for the sake of innovating but to create value for our customers, their communities and our planet as a whole. Bobcat continues to evolve in bold ways, empowering our customers to overcome even the toughest challenges while delivering solutions that are contributing to a more sustainable future.”

Bauma 2022, the 33rd edition of the global trade fair, is taking place in Munich, Germany. In addition to its impressive stand display, Bobcat is participating in this year’s Bauma FORUM, a series of international lectures and discussions exploring the construction methods and materials of tomorrow; the path to autonomous machines; sustainable, efficient and reliable mining; digital construction sites; and the road to zero emissions. As part of the FORUM, Bobcat’s Vice President of Global Innovation, Joel Honeyman, will present ‘Leading the Charge: Bobcat T7X transforming the jobsite with sustainable solutions’ at 4:30 pm CET on Friday, 28th October 2022 in the Innovation Hall Bauma LAB0 (ICM – International Congress Center Messe München).

T7X: The World’s First All-Electric Compact Track Loader

The T7X – the world’s first all-electric compact track loader – is one of several electrification developments being showcased at Bobcat’s Bauma 2022 stand. The T7X boasts a rated operating capacity of 1374 kg and zero CO2 emissions.

Its load-sensing power management system, which automatically adjusts output in line with the task being performed, helps to maximize battery life. Thanks to the ability to vary drive speed while at full torque, operators can manually tune the T7X’s performance for specific applications. As a result, the machine does not consume any power when idling, removing one of the equipment sector’s most common causes of energy wastage. Sporting a 60,5-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can deliver four hours of continuous use, the machine has been designed to reduce emissions and noise levels without forfeiting performance.

Another feature that distinguishes the T7X from every other loader on the planet is the fact that it contains almost no fluids. The machine’s traditional hydraulic work group has been completely replaced with an electrical drive system, comprising electric cylinders and drive motors. This means the only fluid found inside a T7X is eco-friendly coolant.

S76: A Quad-track Skid Steer That’s Aware of Its Surroundings

Bauma 2022 attendees will also have the opportunity to check out an alternative version of the Bobcat S76, where the wheels of this skid-steer loader have been replaced with four individual track pods, effectively converting it into a tracked loader. This innovative configuration adds considerable versatility to the model, allowing it to adapt to a broad array of work environments with ease. The resultant benefits include increased flotation, reduced ground pressure and improved traction on wet terrains compared to conventional wheeled skid-steer loaders, as well as a smoother ride than traditional two-track loaders.

The S76 on display at Bauma has also been equipped with a cutting-edge object-avoidance radar system, which is capable of stopping, derating and alerting the operator with either visual or audible warnings, and can be fitted to any machine (whether electronically or manually controlled). This technology has been developed by Bobcat in partnership with Ainstein, a US-headquartered company that manufactures state-of-the-art imaging radar sensors similar to those found on high-end automobiles and agricultural equipment.

Bobcat’s Quad-track concept was selected as a finalist in the Mechanical Engineering category of the Bauma 2022 Innovation Awards.

E35: A Mini-Excavator That Makes Any Operator Look Like a Pro

The 3.5-tonne machine features an electro-hydraulic control system rather than conventional hydraulic joysticks, meaning it can be customized and programmed to suit all levels of operator skill. Thanks to its integrated sensors, the model can perform a variety of semi-automated tasks, helping users to conduct precise grading, levelling and trenching activities in addition to other repetitive operations such as return-to-dig movements. The Bobcat team is on hand to demonstrate how the sensor-enabled, electro-hydraulic control concept adds value for operators, helping them to be more accurate and productive regardless of their experience.

Achieve Full Transparency on the Jobsite

In addition to upcoming and existing models, Bobcat is demonstrating a range of its latest technological innovations at Bauma 2022. Transparent display concepts developed in conjunction with LG Electronics and BSI Research represent a key focus. One such system, which takes advantage of OLED tech, has been fitted to a Bobcat TL43.80HF telehandler. Integrated within the glass structure of the cab, this innovation reduces blind spots for operators, enhancing productivity, efficiency and visibility while allowing them to see over the boom with ease. This display can be embedded in the front windshields or side windows of a range of Bobcat models, including mini-excavators and loaders as well as telehandlers.

Bobcat is also using Bauma 2022 to showcase its T-OLED touchscreen, another advance in transparent display technology that gives operators the ability to touch and customize their user interface with smart widgets and interactive applications. This transparent, multifunction set-up, which is being demoed on a static stand inside Bobcat’s main tent, delivers jobsite-specific data, providing vital information and machine insights for users in real-time. Moreover, thanks to its transparent nature, operators can simply refocus their vision to see everything that is going on around them on site.

Commenting on the novel concepts, Vijay Nerva, Head of Innovation and Acceleration, Doosan Bobcat EMEA, said: “These transparent displays are among the most advanced technologies ever to be incorporated within our machines – or any machines, for that matter. They are offering attendees a glimpse of what Bobcat’s future in-cab experience will be like.”

For more information about Bobcat and its products, visit www.bobcat.com.

-Ends-

Press contact:

Michael Isherwood

mikish@btinternet.com