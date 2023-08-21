Dubai. BMW Group Middle East, the iconic premium automotive manufacturer, is delighted to unveil its partnership with Nigma Galaxy, one of the biggest esports teams in the MENA region. This exciting collaboration underscores BMW Group Middle East's involvement in the esports community, further supporting the rapidly growing local gaming scene.

Nigma Galaxy, a global esports brand, emerged in 2019 through the merger of Team Nigma and Galaxy Racer, and has quickly risen to prominence in the gaming world.

Founded by four of the most successful players in the esports realm, Nigma Galaxy boasts 6 esports teams competing across different games, including popular titles such as League of Legends, Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, and more. At the forefront of developing esports infrastructure and nurturing local talent in the MENA region, Team Nigma has a very active presence in the gaming arena in the region and beyond, participating in top events such as Gamers8, currently taking place in Riyadh until August 31, 2023.

BMW Group Middle East has been steadily expanding its presence in the esports landscape the last few years, following a number of exciting partnerships with Publicis Groupe. The Nigma Galaxy partnership, which was defined and driven by Publicis Groupe together with BMW Group Middle East, will further accelerate the automotive brand’s presence in esports, elevating the gaming experience for enthusiasts around the world.

Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director at BMW Group Middle East, said, "As a gamer myself, I am very thrilled to join forces with Nigma Galaxy, a leading player in the esports domain. BMW Group Middle East will continue to play an active role in the gaming community as part of its commitment to encourage and foster talents in the region. As we embark on this partnership, we aim to engage with gaming enthusiasts and create unforgettable experiences that reflect both Nigma Galaxy's and BMW's community values."

Emphasising the shared values that underpin this partnership, Christoph Timm, co-founder of Nigma Galaxy said, "This collaboration with BMW Group Middle East resonates deeply with our vision and values. BMW's passion for excellence and constant innovation aligns seamlessly with our commitment to pushing the boundaries of esports. Together, we aim to inspire and empower a new generation of gamers, supporting their dreams and aspirations in this exciting world of competitive gaming while creating unforgettable experiences that bridge the gap between the virtual and physical worlds."

The partnership between BMW Group Middle East and Nigma Galaxy is also sound when viewed around the latter’s core values of passion, innovation, people and sportsmanship. Both brands embody a relentless passion for what they do, striving to exceed expectations and elevate their performance to new heights. Innovation is deeply ingrained in their DNA, with BMW's commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technology aligning with Nigma Galaxy's pioneering spirit in the esports industry.

The human element is central to their operations, as both organisations recognise the crucial role played by their teams and communities. Finally, sportsmanship serves as the foundation of their competitive spirit, whether it's while pushing the limits on the road or dominating the esports arena.

To announce the partnership, the brands unveiled a collab video featuring two of Nigma Galaxy’s top names, Hamody and LORD. The gamers put their skill and focus to the test while in the backseat of a BMW M5 Competition, demonstrating their exceptional abilities as they engage in esports while on the move in the dashing sports saloon at the Dubai Autodrome.

As Nigma Galaxy furthers its pursuit of nurturing local talent and promoting esports on a global stage, BMW Group Middle East is committed to supporting this mission through its extensive expertise and resources. With its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, Nigma Galaxy is uniquely positioned to develop talents in the Middle East, creating a stronger bond between the international esports league and the MENA region, while simultaneously opening doors for local talent to flourish.

The BMW-Nigma Galaxy partnership marks an exciting chapter in the esports industry, combining the legacy and innovation of the automotive brand with the talent and ambition of the esports team. Together, they strive to elevate the esports experience, create unforgettable moments for fans, and inspire the next generation of gaming enthusiasts.

About The BMW Group

With its four brands BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce and BMW Motorrad, the BMW Group is the world’s leading premium manufacturer of automobiles and motorcycles and also provides premium financial and mobility services. The BMW Group production network comprises 30 production sites worldwide; the company has a global sales network in more than 140 countries.

In 2022, the BMW Group sold nearly 2.4 million passenger vehicles and more than 202,000 motorcycles worldwide. The profit before tax in the financial year 2022 was € 23.5 billion on revenues amounting to € 142.6 billion. As of 31 December 2022, the BMW Group had a workforce of 149,475 employees.

The success of the BMW Group has always been based on long-term thinking and responsible action. The company set the course for the future at an early stage and consistently makes sustainability and efficient resource management central to its strategic direction, from the supply chain through production to the end of the use phase of all products.

