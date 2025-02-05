Dubai, UAE – BluSmart, the region’s first 100% electric full-stack premium limousine service, has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Ride-Hailing Service of the Year' award at the Middle East Truck & Fleet Awards 2025. This accolade reaffirms BluSmart’s commitment to delivering a sustainable, reliable, safe and premium travel experience in the UAE, ensuring exceptional customer service.

The Truck & Fleet Awards recognizes companies that have demonstrated excellence in fleet management, transport, and mobility solutions. The award highlights BluSmart’s impact in revolutionizing the way people in the UAE travel, offering chauffer driven city rides, airport rides, hourly rental bookings within the city as well as drop-off to other Emirates.

Commenting on the win, Sreejith Hrishikesh, VP – Business and Country Head – UAE, BluSmart, said: “This award is a powerful validation of our vision to revolutionize mobility with an all-electric fleet, offering customers a truly premium experience. In just our first year in the UAE, we have set new benchmarks for sustainable mobility, and this recognition strengthens our resolve to drive the future of clean, premium transportation at scale."

BluSmart has rapidly expanded in the UAE, offering a clean, green alternative to traditional premium limousine services. The company offers all-electric vehicles in the UAE and has already achieved 566k clean kilometers through its premium Audi e-tron cars, setting a new standard in sustainable transportation. Its premium Audi e-tron EV fleet has saved over 36 tons of CO2 emissions since its launch, reinforcing its mission to reduce the carbon footprint and promote green mobility in the UAE.

BluSmart’s success at the Truck & Fleet Awards further cements its position as a frontrunner in sustainable mobility with its customer-first approach and continuous pursuit of environmental responsibility.