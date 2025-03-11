With a distribution network spread across 40+ countries and significant presence on major online channels, Blue Ocean Global facilitates faster market penetration for regional and international brands

Dubai, UAE: Blue Ocean Global, one of the largest e-commerce distributors in the UAE and KSA, continues to empower leading brands to make their mark in the UAE and globally, facilitating ease of market access and distribution on leading e-commerce platforms.

Owners of consumer brands can now utilise Blue Ocean Global Group’s strong network of supply lines on major e-commerce platforms to accelerate sale and deepen market penetration and cut operational and distribution costs.

With operations in more than 40 countries in the Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Indian subcontinent, and Australasia, Blue Ocean Global has tied up with over 20 renowned brands to supply a diverse range of products, from small domestic appliances to Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), cementing itself as a multi-brand distributor in the digital marketplace.

The UAE’s booming e-commerce industry is poised to grow to US$17 billion this year, as per research by Statista. The tremendous growth is underscored by the country’s efficient logistics networks, high per capita income, and the tech-savvy young population who are the largest consumers of e-commerce.

According to Go-Globe, around two million, or 20 percent of the UAE population have shifted to online shopping during the last few years, largely impelled by the pandemic, raising the online shopping population from 4.5 million in 2019 to 6.5 million in recent years. Blue Ocean Global leverages on the thriving online consumerism, implementing strategies to amplify a brand’s presence and product visibility.

Payment by credit and debit cards has reached US$139.3 billion in the UAE in 2024. A large chunk of this is channelled to make payments through e-commerce channels. So, the brand owners will have to find suitable e-commerce distributors to ensure their products reach customers through the right distributors. Blue Ocean Global has made this easy for the brand owners – by taking care of all the logistics processes.

Founded in 2013 in the UAE, Blue Ocean Global has established significant presence on major platforms such as Amazon, Noon, Kibsons, Talabat, and Mumzworld, among others. As one of the oldest players in the e-commerce landscape, the firm boasts in-depth knowledge and experience of the online ecosystem that put it at the forefront of the business. Moreover, its long-standing relationships with world-renowned brands, such as Black and Decker, Rasasi, Kodak, Godrej, Toshiba, and many more are testaments to its adherence to transparency and credibility by delivering high-quality products to consumers and upholding a brand’s image.

Blue Ocean Global adopts innovation to optimise its operations, whether it is understanding consumer behaviour or managing inventory with smart warehousing solutions. Through AI integration, it observes the ever-evolving consumer trends and effectively lists products to potential consumer groups. By handling logistics, Blue Ocean Global eliminates supply chain and labour costs for brands and increases profitability. It has also transitioned into quick commerce (Q-commerce), an emerging trend that demands product delivery in a short span of time. By staying in tune with the latest technologies and trends in the e-commerce realm, Blue Ocean Global remains an adaptive, resilient player.

Mr. Shahzad Ahmed, Chairman of Blue Ocean Global, said, “As a global, multi-brand distributor, we ensure that brands experience a seamless process when it comes to distributing their goods. By implementing tech-driven solutions, we enable faster market penetration on major e-commerce platforms, thereby supporting businesses in brand amplification. Our thorough routine analysis of consumer trends on different channels aids to curating strategies that boost sales. Other aspects, such as logistics and warehousing, are also overseen by the team, which visibly helps in cost management for businesses and increases profitability. Given that consumerism is revolutionising, led by the massive shift to e-commerce and online purchases, we encourage brands to utilise our expertise to enhance their visibility and list products on digital marketplaces.”

With its central position on the map and excellent infrastructure, UAE is one of the region’s largest re-export hubs, enabling a streamlined process for businesses to move their goods across borders. Headquartered in the UAE, Blue Ocean Global makes use of the UAE’s world-class connectivity to supply products to more than 40 countries, invariably introducing brands to new markets and expanding their product reach to target customers. Additionally, it utilises the country’s advanced logistics systems to warehouse goods and manage inventory effectively.

Blue Ocean Global is a leading e-commerce distributor in the Middle East. Established in the year 2013 with headquarters in Dubai, UAE and office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, it is region's one of the largest E commerce distributors of small domestic appliances lifestyle brands, perfumes, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), and telecom.

Blue Ocean Global has brand sales and distribution rights for globally renowned brands such as NEC, Mitel, Gigaset, Black + Decker, Double AA, Kodak, Toshiba, Godrej, Rasasi, Philips, and many more. It operates in E-commerce and business-to-business distribution. It caters to over 40 countries in Middle East, Africa, South East Asia, Indian subcontinent and Australasia.

