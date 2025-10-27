Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bloom World Academy (BWA) is delighted to announce that its Head Girl and Grade 10 student, Inaya Zaidi, has been appointed to the Dubai Students Council (DSC), as part of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) Leaders of Tomorrow – Game Changers initiative under Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy.

Following a citywide call for applications and a rigorous selection process that saw over 80 private schools across Dubai nominating their top student leaders, only 15 students from Grades 9 through Grade 12 were ultimately selected to join the inaugural council – making Inaya’s achievement a proud milestone for both her and the school.

The Dubai Students Council is designed to enable students to actively participate in shaping the education ecosystem over the next decade. Acting as a bridge between young people and government authorities, the Council ensures that the perspectives and ideas of students inform decision-making across the private education sector.

Inaya’s appointment reflects her proven leadership, effective communication, academic excellence, active participation in community initiatives, and vision for impact. She will serve a one-year term, with the option to reapply for a second term.

Expressing full confidence in Inaya’s suitability, Nicola Upham, Principal - Wellbeing and Development at Bloom World Academy, said: “Inaya is an exceptional young leader whose maturity, initiative and passion for positive change make her an ideal candidate for the Dubai Students Council. She is passionate about raising awareness and motivating her peers to be global citizens and drive meaningful change, and she consistently puts others forward by leading various initiatives. We’re incredibly proud to have her represent the school.”

Among her many achievements, Inaya founded WeGrow, an international sustainability initiative that promotes gardening as a sustainable hobby and a means of supporting mental wellbeing, which has grown to include workshops and charity fundraisers. Inaya won second place in a national sustainability story writing competition, and this recognition led to her being invited to speak at COP28. She has received the Diana Award, was recognised through Dubai Cares’ Distinguished Philanthropic Award, and is a recipient of the National Young Filmmakers Scholarship, awarded by Global Village in collaboration with Bloom World Academy. She has held leadership positions in international competitions such as the First Lego League and has consistently served on the school’s leadership council. In addition to her academic and extracurricular excellence, Inaya has raised substantial funds for breast cancer research through Dubai Cares and for children’s mental health initiatives for Al Jalila Children’s Hospital.

During the selection process, which included group challenges and individual interviews with officials from KHDA and global consultancy firm PwC, Inaya impressed the panel with her thoughtful ideas and practical proposals. She spoke passionately about leadership as a tool for social change, sharing her vision of using the Dubai Students Council as a platform to connect students across the emirate through fundraisers, volunteering and community activities. She proposed introducing artificial intelligence into school curricula to prepare students to become responsible, future-ready digital citizens, and outlined plans to create teacher-student support groups to nurture healthy, collaborative relationships within schools. She also suggested launching a KHDA student newsletter that would highlight volunteering opportunities, mental health resources, student feedback channels and university guidance, bridging the gap between student passion and meaningful action.

Reflecting on her journey and looking ahead to her new role, Head Girl and Grade 10 student, Inaya Zaidi, said: “It was a really insightful experience – sharing ideas with students from all over Dubai. It didn’t really feel like a competition, more like a community. I’m excited to work with KHDA and other student leaders to turn these ideas into meaningful action.”

The Dubai Students Council aligns closely with the Education 33 Strategy, which prioritises learner-centric education, innovation, inclusion and excellence. Through this appointment, Inaya will contribute to shaping educational priorities for the future, ensuring student perspectives are embedded in policy and practice.

For Bloom World Academy, this achievement represents both immense pride and a meaningful opportunity to have a student voice contributing directly to Dubai’s educational vision. Inaya’s leadership journey is a powerful example of the school’s commitment to nurturing young people who are equipped, inspired and ready to make a difference locally and globally.

About Bloom World Academy

Bloom World Academy (BWA) is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School for students aged 18 months to 18 years old. As a creative, family first school they believe that education should be dynamic, creative and constantly evolving. BWA dares to do things differently and has brought several firsts to the region, including flexible timings around a later start of 9am, and a highly customised educational offering. Their state-of-the-art campus is located in the heart of Dubai in Al Barsha South. BWA is the first own-brand school of leading school provider in the UAE, Bloom Education.

Bloom World Academy is now accepting admissions for the current academic year, with limited places available in certain year groups, as well as for 2025/26. For more information and to book a school tour today, visit bloomworldacademy.ae or contact 04 371 4774.

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 14 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 20,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.



With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life. Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.

As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/