Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to reshape industries and spark global debates about privacy, fairness, and accountability, students at Bloom World Academy (BWA) are stepping into the conversation. Through interactive lessons, mock court cases, and industry-specific research, BWA's Grades 9 and 10 students explore the ethical implications of AI, developing critical thinking skills that position them as responsible digital citizens of the future.

In August 2024, Bloom World Academy became the first school in the UAE to introduce a core curriculum AI-focused BTEC course, making AI education mandatory for students aged 14 and above. This pioneering programme reflects BWA's commitment to equipping students with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate the evolving digital landscape.

As part of the course, students gain hands-on experience by designing and developing their own AI-driven applications, applying their knowledge to real-world challenges. The AI-focused BTEC qualification, integrated with the IB curriculum, provides students with a globally recognised Level 3 Specialist Award in Artificial Intelligence. Covering topics such as machine learning, automation, content creation, and ethical practices, the course ensures that students develop both technical expertise and a deep understanding of AI’s societal impact. With at least 20 guided learning hours expanding up to 40 hours over the academic year, students engage in practical AI applications, while learning to innovate responsibly.

The AI ethics curriculum at BWA goes beyond theory, encouraging students to examine AI’s role across industries such as healthcare, policing, fraud detection, e-commerce, financial services, data mining, and automotive technology. Through collaborative projects, they assess AI's potential benefits while addressing critical concerns like algorithmic bias, privacy, and societal impact. By integrating practical applications with ethical discussions, students develop a well-rounded perspective on AI’s responsibilities and real-world implications, preparing them for AI-driven fields such as data analysis, software engineering, and AI development.

Commenting on the importance of teaching AI in schools, John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, said: "AI is here to stay, and our students are helping to shape its future at Bloom World Academy. By addressing the ethical issues early, we're nurturing a generation that will advocate for fairness, accountability, and responsible innovation."

The programme commenced during the first semester of the 2024/25 academic year and has seen students explore a wide range of topics, transitioning smoothly between key areas while maintaining the narrative flow of AI ethics, beginning with the delicate balance between data privacy and ethical boundaries. The debate centred on how applications in policing and fraud detection collect vast amounts of personal information, emphasising the need to protect privacy rights while acknowledging the role of AI in enhancing security.

The conversation naturally shifted to the impact of automation on the workforce, as students examined how industries like logistics and e-commerce are evolving through AI-driven efficiencies, albeit with concerns around potential job displacement and its broader societal effects. Another crucial area of investigation was the presence of bias in machine learning systems, where students learned how flawed or unrepresentative datasets can perpetuate discrimination. By proposing solutions like regular audits and more inclusive training sets, they demonstrated a proactive approach to mitigating bias.

To make these discussions more tangible, BWA introduced the engaging and impactful Ethics on Trial, a role-playing exercise that immediately captured students' attention. Within the trial, students acted as lawyers, jurors, and expert witnesses in fictional legal cases. Two standout case studies included a scenario involving a home care robot, where the manufacturer stood accused of responsibility for the death of a client due to faulty sensors and inadequate health monitoring capabilities. In another case, participants analysed the ethical decisions behind an autonomous car accident, evaluating whether the AI system prioritised the correct ethical values in its decision-making. These activities helped students appreciate the complexities of AI ethics while honing their communication and evidence-based reasoning skills.

Grade 10 student Rishaan Gupta, said: "The ethics of artificial intelligence revolves around the responsible development and use of technology, ensuring that it benefits society while minimising harm. Throughout our lessons, we've learned the importance of understanding data bias in AI and how it can influence real-world decisions."

Grade 9 student Inaaya Zaidi, added: "The AI course is so interesting because it lets us consider the ethical implications of using AI in different fields. By evaluating the impact of bias on task performance, we learned why accurate, representative data is essential."

The programme concluded with students presenting actionable recommendations to promote ethical AI development. Their proposals included conducting regular dataset audits to ensure training data is free from bias and represents diverse populations, establishing universal ethical standards to guide responsible AI practices, and implementing clear accountability frameworks to define responsibility for AI-driven decisions that impact people's lives.

Through these interactive activities, BWA equips students with essential skills in critical thinking, empathy, and collaborative problem-solving. By engaging with real-world ethical challenges, students are not only learning about AI but also understanding the societal impact of technological advancements.

About Bloom World Academy

Bloom World Academy (BWA) is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School for students aged 18 months to 18 years old. As a creative, family first school they believe that education should be dynamic, creative and constantly evolving. BWA dares to do things differently and has brought several firsts to the region, including flexible timings around a later start of 9am, and a highly customised educational offering. Their state-of-the-art campus is located in the heart of Dubai in Al Barsha South. BWA is the first own-brand school of leading school provider in the UAE, Bloom Education.

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 22,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.



With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life. Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/