Students explore how AI classifies data, profiles users, and the importance of ethical responsibility

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Bloom World Academy (BWA), in a pioneering partnership with leading Finnish education provider Code School Finland (CSF), has introduced the AI Creator curriculum through its flagship AI Creator course. This Finnish-designed programme equips students with hands-on skills in coding, artificial intelligence, and digital literacy through project-based learning.

BWA is the first school in the world to implement the latest version of the AI Creator course – the flagship module within the CSF’s AI Creator series – now a compulsory part of Grades 9 and 10. Developed in Finland and adopted in over 15 countries, the wider AI Creator curriculum series is designed to make AI education engaging and accessible. At BWA, students explore core concepts such as classifiers, social media profiling, and AI-powered solutions, while also considering how algorithms influence society and reflecting on the ethics of intelligent systems.

Commenting on the partnership with CSF, John Bell, Founding Principal of Bloom World Academy, said: “In a world where AI is reshaping every aspect of society, it is no longer enough for students to be passive users of technology. They need to understand it, challenge it, and shape it. Our partnership with Code School Finland empowers our students to do just that – positioning Bloom World Academy at the forefront of educational innovation and nurturing socially conscious, solutions-driven thinkers who use AI to make meaningful impact in their communities.”

As part of the AI Creator course, students developed practical AI applications ranging from healthcare diagnostic tools and emotion detection systems to fitness recommendation engines. They explored how classifiers work, assessed data quality and bias, and reflected on the societal impact of AI. In the process, they gained practical experience in AI and machine learning, alongside critical thinking and ethical reasoning – skills that support future study in technology, data science, and related fields. The course concluded with a reflective assessment on the Code School Finland platform, and students received official certificates upon completion.

Kaisu Pallaskallio, CEO of Code School Finland, praised the results: “Bloom World Academy students showed an impressive grasp of machine learning by creating health and medical applications with machine vision and reflecting on AI ethics. The results were amongst the most creative we’ve seen. The students' creativity and motivation, supported by their teachers’ strong pedagogical approach, make Bloom World Academy an ideal partner for impactful, future-focused AI education.”

The course was delivered by BWA teachers trained through CSF-led live sessions, self-paced modules, and a detailed teacher manual, supported by real-time peer collaboration.

This rollout followed the successful launch of BWA’s in-house AI Fundamentals programme for Grade 9 and 10 at the start of the 2024–25 academic year, inspired by the Pearson BTEC framework and aligned with the UAE’s national focus on AI literacy in schools and global AI education standards. Alongside this, in August 2024, BWA became the first school in the UAE to formally implement the Pearson AI BTEC qualification as a compulsory course for students aged 14 and above. Through practical projects and critical discussion, students explored AI basics, machine learning, Python programming, and data ethics – laying a strong foundation for the Code School Finland curriculum’s deeper exploration of AI systems and their societal impact.

Huma Deshmukh, Lead Practitioner: Digital, Computer Science and AI at Bloom World Academy commented: “When the Code School Finland curriculum was introduced, it felt like a natural next step. It expanded on what we had started with the AI-focused BTEC course – bringing even more structure, ethical reflection, and creativity into the classroom.”

Aligned with the IB Middle Years Programme (MYP) and international frameworks such as the UNESCO AI Competency Framework and the OECD AI Literacy Framework, the AI Creator series reinforces Bloom World Academy’s commitment to delivering education that meets global benchmarks.

With this rollout, BWA continues to redefine future-ready learning – equipping students with the technical fluency, ethical mindset, and creativity to thrive in an AI-powered world.

About Bloom World Academy

Bloom World Academy (BWA) is an authorized International Baccalaureate World School for students aged 18 months to 18 years old. As a creative, family first school they believe that education should be dynamic, creative and constantly evolving. BWA dares to do things differently and has brought several firsts to the region, including flexible timings around a later start of 9am, and a highly customised educational offering. Their state-of-the-art campus is located in the heart of Dubai in Al Barsha South. BWA is the first own-brand school of leading school provider in the UAE, Bloom Education.

Bloom World Academy is now accepting admissions for the current academic year, with limited places available in certain year groups, as well as for 2025/26.

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 22,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.



With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life. Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

About Code School Finland

Code School Finland is a leading Finnish education company dedicated to preparing students for the digital future through innovative and accessible technology education. Drawing from the strengths of the Finnish education system, Code School Finland provides creative, project-based learning modules that develop coding, computational thinking, and AI literacy in students of all ages. Its pedagogical model emphasizes inquiry, collaboration, and real-world application, ensuring learners don’t just consume technology but understand, shape, and lead with it.



Operating internationally, Code School Finland partners with schools, ministries, and education providers in 15+ countries to implement programs that are both academically rigorous and deeply engaging. Its materials have been reviewed by third-party education evaluators and praised for promoting inclusivity, creativity, and 21st-century skills.

About the AI Creator Series

The AI Creator™ series is Code School Finland’s flagship curriculum for introducing artificial intelligence to students from primary to upper secondary levels. Developed with input from Finnish educators, researchers, and tech professionals, the AI Creator series demystifies AI by placing students in the role of creators - not just users - of intelligent technologies. The AI Creator series is globally recognized for its accessible design and progressive pedagogy, enabling schools to introduce AI education without needing high-end hardware or prior coding expertise.



Courses in the series include Little AI Learner, AI Vision, Teachable Machine, and others, each tailored to the learner’s developmental stage. The curriculum introduces core AI concepts such as data, classification, sensors, and algorithms using age-appropriate metaphors and tools from playful unplugged activities in early primary to advanced projects with real AI tools. As students grow, so does the complexity of the concepts and applications they explore—from imagining intelligent robots to designing working prototypes and debating real-world implications. This progression ensures that AI literacy is built layer by layer, fostering curiosity, ethical awareness, and technical fluency in ways that are meaningful and engaging for each age group.