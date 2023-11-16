Dubai, UAE – The BlinkNow Foundation has been selected as a winner for the 2023 GESS Education Awards in the “Ambassador for the Environment” category. The award was announced at a gala ceremony during the Global Educational Supplies and Solutions (GESS) conference and exhibition in Dubai on October 31.

This recognition highlights the work of BlinkNow’s Kopila Valley programs to increase environmental awareness and sustainable lifestyles in the community of Surkhet, Nepal.

Kopila Valley School’s eco-friendly campus and sustainability curriculum were particularly applauded. The award judges said they were “impressed that this initiative built an entirely green and sustainable campus, but also that sustainability is embedded in the school's curriculum to train future leaders. Many major outcomes include the reduction of the school's carbon footprint, environmental studies to prepare students for future careers, and conservation and environmental sustainability practices that are spreading to staff and families and across the whole community."

Cooperating with the community of Surkhet since 2007, BlinkNow has also established a school, children’s home, women’s training center, health and wellness program, home for at-risk girls, and a career readiness program.

The GESS Awards celebrate success in the education sector and recognize outstanding educational institutions and dedicated educators.

More information:

Official GESS Awards Video on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFJzzY2zxf8

About The BlinkNow Foundation

The BlinkNow Foundation provides an education and a loving, caring home for orphaned, impoverished and at-risk children. The foundation also provides community outreach to reduce poverty, empower women, improve health, and encourage sustainability and social justice - it fulfills its mission by providing financial support and management oversight to the Kopila Valley Children's Home and Kopila Valley School in Surkhet, Nepal. In addition to the home and school, Kopila Valley runs a Health & Wellness program, Women's Center, Home for At-Risk Students, Futures Career Readiness Program, and integrated Sustainability Program across all initiatives.