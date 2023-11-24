Blacklane Middle East (ME) reports increase in female chauffeurs, now representing 50% of all rides.



Growth of Blacklane ME aligns with UAE’s green initiatives and upcoming COP28.



Dubai, UAE: Blacklane Middle East, the region's leading Chauffeur Hailing service, validated by its recent accolade as “Leading Chauffeur Company” at the World Travel Awards, 2023, proudly announces a remarkable tenfold expansion of its dedicated all-electric fleet, launched in March 2023. The expansion is marked by the introduction of first-class Mercedes EQS-SUVs, highlighting the region's surging demand for sustainable transportation solutions, evidenced by Blacklane’s notable 200% increase in ride volumes during the last quarter. Ahead of COP28, this strategic move aims to strengthen Blacklane ME’s service offerings and reinforce the company’s position as a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions across the UAE, further advancing the country's green and sustainability initiatives.



Blacklane ME's regional expansion is complemented by a notable rise in the number of chauffeurs, particularly female chauffeurs. A total of 120 chauffeurs have successfully completed the training program at Blacklane’s Chauffeur Training Academy. Over 50% of these professionals are female chauffeurs, and the company plans to further increase their representation within the next quarter, reaffirming its commitment to diversity and inclusion. The Chauffeur Training Academy, established in September 2022, employs theoretical and simulator-based training, along with defensive driving techniques, instilling the highest standards of service, safety, etiquette, and discretion.



As part of Blacklane ME’s commitment to delivering impeccable experiences, guests in Dubai can now conveniently book the Mercedes-Benz EQS-SUV via the app, with the option to select "Schedule for later.”



“We are witnessing an exhilarating phase of expansion in our business with remarkable tenfold growth of our dedicated all-electric fleet since March 2023. The introduction of our newest fleet member, the Mercedes EQS-SUVs, directly reflects the high calibre of services that Blacklane ME is committed to delivering,” said Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager of Blacklane ME. “Our focus on maintaining the highest standards for our chauffeurs has been exceptionally well-received by the local residents, driving unprecedented progress in a market that values sustainability as much as we do.”



“Operating in Dubai, a city that champions eco-innovation, has empowered us to not only expand rapidly but also to lead the charge in sustainable luxury travel. We're proud to be at the forefront of this green revolution, ensuring that our growth is in harmony with the region's environmental goals,” added Soucaille.



In the UAE, Blacklane ME offers enhanced services, operating a dedicated fleet and providing both on-demand and pre-booked rides in Dubai. Its services extend to other Emirates, including Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Sharjah. Blacklane ME’s comprehensive services cater to both B2B and B2C customers, ensuring convenient and reliable transportation options. Furthermore, customers can ride with ease knowing that all Blacklane rides globally are 100% carbon neutral since, in a first for the industry, the firm offsets all carbon emissions from all journeys.

"The growth of Blacklane Middle East showcases our united commitment to sustainable innovation. Our collaboration extends beyond investment, reflecting a shared vision of mobility that's sustainable and forward-thinking. As Blacklane grows, it reflects our collective ambition, aligned with our ethos of contributing positively to the UAE’s social and economic development. We are proud to be part of this transformative journey, marking a new era in mobility," stated Khaled Abdul Karim Al Fahim, Blacklane board member.

“As Blacklane ME steadily grows, it exemplifies the synergy between our visions of transforming mobility. This significant expansion and the embrace of a diverse workforce resonate with Gargash Group’s ethos. We are eager to witness the far-reaching impacts of these collaborative efforts, anticipating the future milestones they will bring,” commented Mr. Shehab Gargash, Managing Director and Group CEO of Gargash Group, an investor in Blacklane.



Internationally, Blacklane is operational in more than 50 countries and has recently expanded its highly sought-after City-to-City service to almost 200 routes. In the UAE, the Dubai – Abu Dhabi route has emerged as a top choice amongst local residents. This upswing in popularity is mirrored by a threefold increase in by-the-hour bookings over the past six months, particularly in this route.



Culminating a year of strategic advancements and devoted commitment to excellence at the global level, Blacklane has quadrupled its global revenues to a record €200 million in 2022. This news follows the recent close of Blacklane’s Series F funding round. The company raised a total of 36 million USD from shareholders Al Fahim Group, Gargash Group, Mercedes Benz Mobility and Sixtand also entered a strategic partnership with Sixt. In the future, Blacklane and Sixt will jointly work on expanding their footprint in international markets.



ABOUT BLACKLANE

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering Airport transfers, City-to-city commutes, In-city rides and By-the-hour services in over 50 countries globally, either booked for now (on-demand) or for later (pre-booked). Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.

For Blacklane ME media enquiries, please contact:

Rakhee Raval Shepherd, Head of Marketing

rakhee.raval@blacklane.com



Deeksha Bantwal, Senior Account Manager

dbantwal@tohpr.com



Malek Shlone, Junior Account Manager

mshlone@tohpr.com