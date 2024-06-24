The Middle East eCommerce market is set to reach USD 50 Billion by 2025 due to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies and other factors

By 2029, the global online payment gateway market is expected to surpass USD 28.66 billion.

Leading the charge in innovation, BKN301 Group’s advanced BaaS orchestrator payment gateway solution ‘301pay’ has been providing businesses of all sizes with unprecedented control over their payment processes, contributing to the ongoing growth of the MENA eCommerce market. The multi-merchant payment orchestrator platform allows businesses to effortlessly accept payments from customers worldwide through developer-friendly APIs, further streamlining global transactions and expanding market reach, while improving customer satisfaction.

The Middle East’s eCommerce market is projected to attain a valuation of USD 50 billion by 2025, due to the widespread adoption of cutting-edge technologies, growth of a young and tech-savvy population, and burgeoning disposable income levels in the region. Moreover, governments and organisations across the MENA region are key advocates of advanced digital transaction systems, driving the growth of the wider fintech infrastructure.

As a leading digital payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, BKN301 Group has designed the ‘301pay’ solution to revolutionise the eCommerce landscape. The B2B solution allows eCommerce businesses to easily manage the payment acceptance process, ensuring security and compliance with regulations through its unique features such as one-click payment, multi-currency options, recurrent payment system, pay by link and QR payments, checking account, and customer collection disbursement services.

Stiven Muccioli, Founder and CEO of BKN301 said, “We are delighted by the success of our innovative online payment gateway 301pay, which aims to elevate the eCommerce retail experience, aligning with the broader national goals of digitisation. Cutting-edge payment systems are the cornerstone of eCommerce businesses worldwide, transforming how they operate and engage with customers. Bolstered by the success of 301pay, we remain committed to pioneering innovations in the regional fintech landscape, driving ubiquitous growth.”

Globally, the online payment gateway market is poised to cross USD 28.66 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 16.95 per cent. Rising eCommerce sales, rapid internet penetration, and evolving online consumer and business demands, have all contributed to the growth of the online payment gateway market, paving way for the rise of simple online payment systems.

By synergising its robust capabilities, BKN301 is pioneering an enhanced business experience while elevating consumer satisfaction across the MENA region. The steadfast adoption of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) that aid in automating complex processes has positioned the group as a leader in the regional online payment landscape.

About BKN301

The BKN301 Group offers solutions for account management, issuing, acquiring, and cross-border, re-designing the Banking-as-a-Service and payments approach. As a regulated entity, it provides licenses and technology, with a strong focus on Europe and fast-growing markets, while also fostering connectivity between them. BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator integrates core banking and payment processing services with a single technology entry point. It combines efficiency and effectiveness, offering clients the freedom to choose their preferred services, with the adaptability of a Contract-as-a-Service model. With cloud-based developer-friendly APIs and blockchain technology, it enables scalability across different countries and regulatory environments. BKN301 BaaS Orchestrator is an ideal solution for financial institutions and fintechs. Based in London, and operational since 2021, BKN301 Group operates in EMEA with offices in Cairo, Tbilisi, Doha, and Milan. The global presence mirrors the commitment to revolutionizing financial landscapes worldwide. Official Website: www.bkn301.com

