Dubai, UAE – BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) has announced the launch of its new B.E. programme in Robotics and Industrial Automation, a forward-looking initiative designed to prepare students for careers in the rapidly evolving landscape of intelligent automation. This is the first time this specialized programme is being introduced across any BITS Pilani campus, placing the Dubai campus at the forefront of robotics education within the institution’s global network.

This launch comes at a time when the global robotics market—valued at USD 62.75 billion in 2019—is projected to nearly triple by 2027. The UAE and wider GCC region are already emerging as leaders in robotics and automation, driven by smart city development, AI innovation, and growing investments in sectors such as logistics, manufacturing, energy, and healthcare. In this dynamic environment, BPDC’s new programme aims to equip students with a strong foundation in robotics, industrial automation, and artificial intelligence, combined with hands-on experience and interdisciplinary learning.

What makes this programme truly unique is that the courses and curriculum have been jointly developed by the Departments of Mechanical, Electrical, and Computer Science at BITS Pilani Dubai. Equal emphasis has been placed on theory and lab-based learning—twelve courses in the programme include dedicated lab sessions, supported by the institute’s advanced facilities.

According to Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BPDC, “Robotics is no longer science fiction. It’s the future of every industry—from manufacturing and healthcare to logistics, agriculture, and even space exploration. With this programme, we are preparing our students to be leaders in this transformation, empowering them with advanced technical skills and the ability to innovate.”

The curriculum includes foundational courses in mechanical, electronic, and computer systems, alongside specialized subjects such as Introduction to Mechanisms and Robotics, AI for Robotics, Robot Dynamics and Control, Embedded System for Robotics, Industrial Automation & Control, Computer Vision and Sensors, Actuators & Signal Conditioning . Students will also gain practical experience with industry-relevant tools like Programmable Logic Controllers (PLC), SCADA systems, STM32 microcontrollers, CAD/CAE platforms, and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI).

Commenting on the new programme, Ms. Nahid Afshan, Head of Admissions at BPDC, said, “The introduction of this programme reflects our ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge, industry-relevant education. With the world rapidly embracing automation, this is an exciting opportunity for students to gain a competitive edge in a high-growth field.”

Prof. Vincent Shantha Kumar, Associate Professor and Head of the Programme, added: “It’s the right time that we have launched this particular programme. Professionally, Robotics and Industrial Automation is one of the fastest growing engineering fields and there's a huge demand in the field of aerospace, industries, manufacturing industries, energy industries and students will be developing high employability rate with this programme. We have benchmarked this programme with the top universities across the globe offering Robotics education, which makes it truly unique compared to other programmes offered by other universities.”

In addition, students can choose from a wide range of electives in cutting-edge areas such as Deep Learning, Autonomous Aerial Vehicles, Machine Learning, Digital Twins in Mechanical Engineering, Cyber Physical Systems and Security, AR/VR in Robotics, and Bio-Inspired Intelligence. This ensures a holistic education aligned with the demands of modern industries.

The career prospects for graduates of this programme are both diverse and promising. Students can explore roles such as Robotics Engineer, Mechatronics Engineer, Controls Engineer, Robotics Software Developer, Automation Engineer, and Field Robotics Technician. The programme also opens up opportunities to work with leading companies in the UAE and India such as Siemens, Schneider Electric, Honeywell, Emerson Automation, Weidmuller, FESTO, Digi Robotics, IQ Robotics, Ameca Robotics, DEWA, Emirates Airlines, Techrobotix, and Larsen & Toubro, among others.

As an international campus of the prestigious BITS Pilani, BPDC offers students a globally benchmarked education. The vibrant multicultural environment and state-of-the-art infrastructure at BPDC enhance the learning experience. Students may also opt for Minor Programmes in complementary areas like Data Science and Entrepreneurship to broaden their academic and career pathways.

Admissions are now open for the B.E. in Robotics and Industrial Automation. High school students with a background in Physics and Mathematics are encouraged to apply.

For more information and to apply, please visit: https://www.bits-pilani.ac.ae/dubai