Dubai, UAE – The Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) Pilani, Dubai Campus (BPDC) continues to enhance its academic offerings with its Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours) [BBA (Hons.)] Programme, reinforcing its commitment to shaping future business leaders. Designed for students from all academic backgrounds, this cutting-edge Programme sets a new benchmark in business education by integrating technological innovation, industry exposure, and project-based learning at a premier institute.

With a strong emphasis on analytics, digital transformation, and entrepreneurship, the BBA (Hons) Programme at BPDC uniquely positions itself as the preferred choice for students looking to thrive in the UAE’s rapidly evolving business landscape. As the UAE transitions towards a service and knowledge-based economy, demand for data-driven decision-makers, business analysts, and strategic leaders has surged. According to the Bayt.com Job Index report, there is a growing demand for skilled professionals in services, travel, tourism, SMEs, and startups. The survey further highlights that 66% of MENA employers planned to hire in 2023, prioritizing candidates with strong communication skills, business management expertise, and financial acumen.

A Business Education with a Technological Edge

What sets the BBA (Hons) at BPDC apart from conventional business Programmes is its synergy with a premier engineering institution. Unlike traditional business schools, BPDC’s business education is enriched by a strong foundation in business administration, technology and research. The campus features industry-standard facilities such as the Bloomberg Data Base, Python Lab, Trading Platform, and a Center of Excellence in Blockchain & AI Research, providing students with hands-on experience in using industry-relevant tools and computer applications. “Today’s businesses demand professionals who are well -equipped to embrace continuously evolving cutting-edge technologies and responsibly integrate the emerging technologies to enhance their business intelligence and managerial expertise. Our BBA (Hons) Programme is meticulously designed to equip students with future-ready skills by seamlessly integrating human intelligence, data analytics, and AI-driven decision-making" said Prof. Sartaj Rasool Rather, Head of the Department of Management Studies at BPDC.

A Curriculum Shaped by Industry Experts

The BBA (Hons) curriculum is continuously updated by an Industry Advisory Panel (IAP) to ensure alignment with current market trends. Students have the opportunity to specialize in areas such as Business Analytics, Finance, Marketing, Operations and Supply Chain and HRM. Additionally, to deepen their knowledge with wider perspective, students can pursue a parallel concurrent Minor Programme in areas such as Data Science, Film and Media, Computing and Intelligence, Public Policy, Computational Economics, and Philosophy, Economics, and Politics.

Unparalleled Industry Exposure and Hands-on Learning

The Programme incorporates eight months of mandatory internships, split into eight weeks at the end of the second year and five and half months in the final year. This structure enables students to gain real-world experience with top multinational corporations, startups, and SMEs in the UAE. Further, students can customize their Programmeme to align it with their interests as ample flexibility is given in choosing the courses across various domains of knowledge. “Our vision is to nurture a new generation of business leaders who are technologically adept, innovation-driven, and industry-ready. With this Programme, we aim to create professionals who are not only job seekers but also job creators," stated Prof. Souri Banerjee, Director of BPDC.

Empowering UAE Students for Global Business Success

For students in the UAE looking to build a successful career in business, BITS Pilani Dubai Campus (BPDC) offers a transformative learning experience at one of the region’s leading academic hubs. Located in Dubai International Academic City, BPDC provides access to renowned faculty, cutting-edge technology, and a multicultural learning environment, equipping students with the skills to excel both locally and internationally.

With internships at top multinational companies, hands-on industry engagement, and a dynamic, future-focused curriculum, BPDC ensures that graduates are ready to lead in today’s competitive business world. Additionally, scholarships, flexible payment plans, and global exposure make BPDC an excellent choice for UAE students seeking to become the next generation of business leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators.

Admissions Open for 2025-26

Applications for the BBA (Hons) Programme are now open. Students seeking a business education that blends business administration and technological innovations with an industry-driven learning are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit www.bits-dubai.ac.ae/admissions or contact admission@bitspilanidubai.ae.