Global: Bitget Wallet the leading Web3 wallet, has continuously topped the charts amongst all apps in Nigeria taking over world-famous apps such as Tik-Tok and WhatsApp on Apple's App Store. Bitget Wallet currently ranks #1 in the general and finance category on App Store in Nigeria and counts in the top #5 on Android Google Play, showcasing the utility of decentralized wallets in the region. According to data from data.ai, Bitget Wallet's users in Nigeria grew by over 233% in the month of June, positioning the wallet as the top choice for Nigeria-based crypto users.

The surge in Bitget Wallet's user base primarily stems from its robust engagement within the TON ecosystem. The explosive popularity of Telegram mini-games has sparked widespread interest across the industry, significantly propelling the development of the TON and Telegram ecosystem. Games such as Notcoin, Tapswap, and Catizen have capitalized on the Telegram ecosystem's attention economy and internal invitation mechanisms to rapidly attract millions of users. These games have seen particularly strong user bases in Africa, Southeast Asia, and the CIS region, where Bitget Wallet has leveraged its deep investment in the TON ecosystem to drive remarkable growth.

"Bitget Wallet crossing the popularity of major Web2 applications in Nigeria strongly indicates the growing preference for Web3 products amongst the region's tech-savvy users. Our rapid growth within the TON ecosystem highlights the increasing demand. We are enthusiastic about continuing our innovations and expanding access to Bitget Wallet bringing financial inclusion to people around the world," said Alvin Kan, COO at Bitget Wallet.

Bitget Wallet, now the foremost wallet within the TON ecosystem, offers features such as managing TON and other assets, trading TON tokens via cross-chain swaps or fiat purchases, and connecting to DApps.Recently, Bitget Wallet launched the industry's first MPC wallet solution supporting the TON mainnet, which simplifies user experience, mirroring the ease of Web2 products.

A new asset trading platform incubated by Bitget Wallet, Tomarket, recently introduced a Telegram Game that rapidly reached almost 3 million users in just a few weeks. This surge highlights the wallet's dedication towards encouraging innovative ways of growing the Web3 space by capitalizing on leading trends.

In line with its efforts in building the TON ecosystem, Bitget Wallet also kicked off TONNECT 2024, a major online event aimed at accelerating the growth and development of the TON ecosystem. Supported by the TON Ecosystem Foundation, the event sees over 50 leading TON projects with the likes of Catizen, Cat Gold Miner, STON.fi, and Tomarket joining hands with Bitget Wallet in this milestone campaign. By interacting with these projects with Bitget Wallet, users will stand a chance to earn their share of an impressive $1 million prize pool. During this event, users will also be able to enjoy a "gas free" interaction experience for transactions and on-chain transfers, further incentivizing the in-depth exploration of the TON ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet will continue to expand its influence and introduce more native product features to meet the rising demands of its users. Future initiatives include extending gas fee subsidies to all user interactions, aiming to establish a completely gas-free wallet on the TON mainnet.

About Bitget Wallet

