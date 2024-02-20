Dubai, UAE - Binghatti, a leading Emirati property development company headquartered in Dubai, is preparing to undertake a significant financial milestone with the launch of its inaugural US Dollar Sukuk in the coming days, subject to market condition. This will highlight the company's strategic move towards diversifying its funding base.

Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, HSBC, Mashreq, Sharjah Islamic Bank, and RAKBANK have been appointed as Joint Lead Managers and bookrunners on the contemplated inaugural debt capital markets transaction.

The debut US dollar sukuk issuance, anticipated to be of benchmark size, is intended to have a three-year maturity. This initiative further solidifies the company's commitment to exploring innovative avenues for capital raising while adhering to the principles of Sharia-compliant finance.

Binghatti Holding recently concluded a successful non-deal roadshow, engaging with fixed income investors in Hong Kong and London. Additionally, Fitch Ratings recently assigned Binghatti Holding a B+ credit rating with a positive outlook.

Binghatti’s project offering in the uber-luxury segment features branded developments in collaboration with global luxury brands including Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co. All three branded developments mark the first ever debut in the real-estate industry for these global brands. Binghatt’s branded uber-luxury developments are valued at a total project value of circa AED 16 billion. In addition to the uber-luxury project offering, Binghatti’s developments in the mainstream and luxury segments amount to an additional value of circa AED 7.6 billion, bringing the total value of its diverse project portfolio to a figure exceeding circa AED 23.6 billion.

The CEO expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming sukuk issuance, emphasizing the company's strong financial position and market reputation.

With the contemplated debut US dollar sukuk, Binghatti enters a new phase of growth, fueled by strategic investments and a commitment to delivering value to stakeholders.

ABOUT BINGHATTI:

Binghatti is one of the largest property developers and holding companies in the United Arab Emirates founded in 2008 by renowned Emirati entrepreneur Dr. Hussain BinGhatti along with his sons. Muhammad BinGhatti, CEO, Binghatti, had a vision to lead the renaissance of property in the region, amalgamating art into properties.

Binghatti hyper-properties are designed specifically for those with genuine appreciation of fine architecture, giving their residents the experience of how modern and thoughtful design, combined with cutting-edge technology can make a property more than just a place you live in.

Binghatti’s trichromatic hue palette orange, white and black reflects its organisational ethos. The orange symbolises the tireless rise of the sun brightening up a clear white sky after a dark night. The aggressively contoured external envelopes of its towers and our hue selection are climatically respectful to the region’s geographical condition, maximising efficiency of solar glare reduction rates.

An award-winning real-estate developer including, Forbes Middle East, Arabian Property Awards, International Property Awards, MENA Green Building Awards, Design Awards Middle East and Infrastructure and Real Estate Excellence Awards.

