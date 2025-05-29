Binance Academy, the open-access blockchain and crypto learning hub of Binance, and the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT) in Pakistan today announced a partnership to advance blockchain education across the nation. This initiative will provide tailored blockchain education support for professors and educators, who will, in turn, empower students across Pakistan’s leading universities. The program seeks to cover 20 universities across the country, targeting 300 educators and 80,000 students by 2026, aimed to build a strong pipeline of blockchain talent equipped to contribute to both local and global tech ecosystems.

This partnership builds upon the foundations laid by the Global University Outreach Program (GUOP), the world’s largest Web3 educational initiative, launched through a strategic collaboration between Binance Academy and the Blockchain & AI Technology Center (BAITC). The focus is now on integrating blockchain education into university curricula worldwide, fostering human capital development through open educational programs, industry partnerships, and professional certifications.

“As blockchain reshapes the global financial landscape, empowering people with the right skills is essential to unlocking its potential,” said Bader Al Kalooti, MEASA Head of Growth and Operations at Binance. “Our collaboration with the Ministry of IT and Telecom in Pakistan marks a significant step toward building a knowledgeable workforce ready to drive innovation and foster growth in the digital economy. Together, we’re laying the foundation for a future where blockchain technology creates opportunities across every sector.”

This national educational initiative is set to cultivate a generation of blockchain-empowered professionals who will drive Pakistan’s adoption of innovative technologies. The Minister of IT and Telecom, Ms. Shaza Fatima Khawaja, expressed strong support for the program, stating, “In line with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for a digitally empowered Pakistan, this partnership marks an important milestone in the country’s digital transformation. It contributes to economic growth and positions Pakistan as a global source of skilled blockchain talent. By joining forces with the world’s leading crypto exchange, Binance, along with the Blockchain & AI Technology Center, we are equipping our students with cutting-edge knowledge, preparing them to shape the future of the digital economy and strengthen Pakistan’s presence in the global tech landscape.”

The partnership with the Pakistan’s Ministry of IT and Telecom underscores Binance’s dedication to collaborating with the country’s government to foster a secure and innovative environment for blockchain adoption. By aligning with local standards and supporting the education of future leaders, Binance aims to contribute to a well-regulated, consumer-protective digital landscape that advances Pakistan’s position in the evolving global digital economy.

Since 2022, Binance Academy has already empowered over 3,000 students across 13 universities and three provinces in Pakistan with market-ready Web 3.0 skills through dedicated training initiatives.

The Global University Outreach Program began its journey in 2023 with a pioneering pilot in Kazakhstan and has since expanded to 20 countries. With the ambitious goal of reaching over 200 universities across 50+ countries, the program aims to educate more than one million students by 2026, empowering a new generation of blockchain professionals worldwide.

About Binance Academy

Binance Academy is a leading blockchain and cryptocurrency education platform featuring over 1,000 articles and glossary entries, plus courses on blockchain, cryptocurrencies, Web3, and more. Launched in 2018, it serves millions of learners across the world in more than 30 languages. Binance Academy’s educational initiatives also include Learn and Earn, the University Outreach Program, Student Ambassador Program, as well as partnerships with top online learning platforms, professional associations, and industry alliances.

About Blockchain & AI Technology Center (BAITC)

The Blockchain & AI Technology Center (BAITC) is a global research institution focused on accelerating the global adoption of blockchain and AI. Operating in over 20 countries, BAITC offers a wide range of accessible educational programs and collaborates across industries to provide open bootcamps, hackathons, corporate training sessions, and tech career development initiatives, including Career Bootcamps. For more information, visit: https://baitc.org