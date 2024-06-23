Bin Shafar: Gains call for legislation to embrace district cooling globally District cooling accelerates the transition to a low-carbon future



Dubai, United Arab Emirates: His Excellency Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, participated as a keynote speaker at the International District Energy Association (IDEA) Conference 2024, held in Orlando, USA, under the theme 'District Energy for Sustainable Cities'.

In the presence of a group of prominent leaders and decision-makers in the global energy sector, Bin Shafar led a discussion centered on the importance of investing in district cooling systems as the most efficient solution in reducing energy in the cooling sector and accelerating the transition to a low-carbon future.

The basis of sustainable development

During the discussions attended by the heads of leading district cooling companies and investors interested in this vital industry from various parts of the world, Bin Shafar highlighted how district cooling has become a key component of energy systems that form the basis of sustainable, economic and urban development, underscoring its importance for large-scale and high-density projects, such as business districts, airports, universities, residential towers and commercial establishments. He stressed that favorable government policies and support from local power providers play significant roles in the effective deployment of district cooling.

Bin Shafar emphasized that the Dubai government is targeting 40% penetration of the environmentally friendly district cooling systems by 2030 in Dubai as about 70% of the energy used in buildings is for space cooling in the region. The economic and societal benefits of district cooling systems make it logical for all individuals and institutions to collaborate to develop and deploy this strategic industry and expand its geographical scope to become a global language across all countries for a carbon-free future.

Empower's Success Story

During the discussion, Bin Shafar shared Empower's pioneering experience in leading this vital industry globally, as well as its unique advantage of advanced management and control technologies. “Empower is one of the key partners of the various initiatives of United Nations Environment Programs. We will continue supporting the UN and the district cooling industry in all their efforts for greater deployment of this energy-efficient solution. We are also collaborating with industry experts and Universities to do research study to find the next-generation district cooling systems”, he said.

Bin Shafar also highlighted that technological advancements within the district cooling industry is equally important to conserve electricity and water. “Dubai is one of the early adopters of Treated Sewage Effluent and Thermal Energy Storage technologies in the district cooling sector that are significantly effective in conserving potable water and energy”. ”We proceed in light of the wise vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to transform Dubai into a center of excellence in the technologies necessary to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, in line with its ambitious plans and various strategies,” he added.