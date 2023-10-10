Big Layout Data, a proptech startup resident of In5 Tech Dubai is thrilled to announce the availability of its furnishing widget for users in Saudi Arabia.

Users can not only visualize their spaces from studios to 4 bedroom apartments using the interactive mood boards but also have the advantage of creating designs themselves. They can change every item in real-time, instantly observing adjustments in the total budget, ensuring that their designs align with their financial considerations.

Driven by cutting-edge artificial intelligence, Big Layout Data's widget takes interior design to the next level. Users will be empowered to craft their dream living spaces using interactive mood boards, allowing for real-time visualization and modification of furniture choices and layouts.

CEO Andrej Hmelovs speaks enthusiastically about the venture, highlighting the immense potential of the Saudi market. "KSA has a booming construction market, not only due to mega projects like NEOM, Diriyah, Jeddah Historical Rejuvenation Project, KAFD, and many others. Vision 2030's Housing Program shows the Saudi government's commitment to aiding future homeowners through financial support, streamlined processes, and digitized documentation. The rapid increase in homeownership has given rise to a strong demand for online furnishing and design solutions in the Kingdom. We're eager to contribute positively to this transformative phase."

Big Layout Data's entry into Saudi Arabia is timely, tapping into a growing trend of digital solutions that cater to the region's evolving housing landscape. The integration of AI into home furnishing and design marks a significant step forward in meeting the unique needs and aspirations of homeowners in the Kingdom.

The addition of five major furniture stores to the smart furnishing system ensures that users have access to a broad range of styles, materials, and price points.

