Manama: The Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), the leading institution for training and development in the region, has announced the revamp of its Islamic finance offerings for levy payers, which are now structured from introductory to strategic levels with specialisation tracks based on micro-credentials that demonstrate specialised skills and knowledge. These specialisation tracks include Islamic Banking Operations; Investment and Capital Markets; as well as Shariah Auditing and Compliance.

The Islamic Finance levy courses are also now both UK CPD and AAOIFI CPD accredited. Through the Learning Management System (LMS), candidates taking these courses will have access to the BIBF AAOIFI e-learning platform (iStandards). From August onwards, all candidates will also have access to the UNDP and Islamic Development Bank Sustainability for Islamic banks e-learning platform.

On this occasion, Dr. Ahmed Al Shaikh, Director of the BIBF, stated that the relaunch of these courses comes is in line with the institute’s strategic direction to prepare a well-qualified workforce in Islamic finance to facilitate the industry’s rapid growth, strengthening its position as a pioneer in Islamic finance training and education at a regional and a global level.

On his part, Mr. Mujtaba Khalid, Head of the BIBF Islamic Finance Centre explained that the revamped courses will be delivered by industry experts which will provide participants the opportunity to get to know the industry across a range of levels starting with the introductory level to specialised in everything related to Islamic finance.

The BIBF has always been at the forefront of training and development in the Islamic finance industry, having established its first professional qualification in Islamic finance in 1997 to foster the growth of Islamic banking community on a local, regional, and international level, with a global footprint in more than 64 countries worldwide.

