Manama, Bahrain: Beyon BSC (Ticker: BEYON), announced that its telecommunications subsidiary Sure based in the Channel Islands, has successfully completed its acquisition of Airtel Vodafone. The announcement, which was made on the sidelines of the Gateway Gulf Investor Forum 2024, is in line with Beyon’s strategic direction towards expanding its international investments through organic growth as well as strategic partnerships and acquisitions. Present at the announcement was Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa Chairman of Beyon and Chairman of BTC Sure Group Company and CEO of Beyon Andrew Kvålseth. The deal comes in tandem with Sure’s investment of £48 million in building a new world-class 5G mobile network indicating the beginning of a transformational era for Channel Islanders’ digital standards and connectivity.

Speaking on the occasion, CEO of Beyon, Andrew Kvålseth said “This acquisition is more than just an expansion—it's about bringing a whole new level of connectivity to the Channel Islands. Customers can look forward to faster, more reliable connections, while investors can be confident in our commitment to profitably grow Sure’s business. By investing in technology and infrastructure that truly transforms the digital experience, we’re supporting a stronger future for everyone connected to our network. I’d like to thank the team at Sure for their incredible effort in making this vision a reality.”

From their end, Sure’s executive team has detailed clear advantages of this acquisition to customers and end-users who are set to benefit from faster speeds, greater coverage, and a far improved digital experience. The new mobile network will also exceed the latest security standards, positioning Guernsey and Jersey ahead of the UK mainland, and benefit the environment as it will require a third fewer masts to operate.

Speaking from Sure headquarters in Guernsey, Sure Group CEO Alistair Beak celebrated the news: “Today is an exciting day for the future of Channel Island telecommunications.”

“We want existing and new customers to know that the large investment we’re making will lead to significant improvements to their connectivity, speeds and coverage, as well as value for money through innovative products and services. The new mobile network, complemented by our extensive fibre network, will mean we can stay ahead of future demand driven by our increasingly digital lifestyles.”

Mr. Beak added: “We welcome the Airtel Vodafone team to Sure and look forward to working together and leveraging their skills and experience to provide our customers with exceptional service and delivering on our purpose to connect our island communities for a better future.”