Manama, Bahrain: Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon Group, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haven Cyber Technologies, a global cyber security services provider and a Microsoft Solutions Partner, through its UK-based subsidiary ITC Secure.

Under the MoU, Beyon Cyber and Haven will form a strategic partnership to deploy and integrate Orryx AI, Beyon Cyber’s innovative agentic AI solution for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), within Haven’s security operations environment. The goal is to enhance protection of Haven’s global customer base and to support Beyon Cyber’s global expansion.

Orryx AI delivers proactive, autonomous defense with greater speed and intelligence, outperforming SOCs that are purely staffed with human analysts. The platform cuts noise, reduces human analyst fatigue, and improves accuracy, response times and cost efficiency especially in the face of complex threats that are also increasingly AI based.

Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Cyber, commented: “Deploying Orryx AI with a global leader like Haven brings our platform into a global MSSP environment where its value may reach hundreds of clients. By automating detection, triage, and response, we help international organizations stay ahead of algorithmic adversaries while demonstrating that regional innovation can set new benchmarks that challenge even the most established global players in AI-driven security.”



Developed by Beyon Cyber Labs, Orryx AI is the region’s first fully autonomous SOC platform. Unlike traditional tools that overwhelm analysts with alerts, Orryx AI autonomously investigates, prioritizes, and responds to threats. By combining intelligent noise reduction with adaptive learning, it delivers machine-speed triage, actionable insights, and continuous protection, allowing SOC teams to focus on high-impact decisions instead of manual firefighting.

Arno Robbertse, CEO of Haven, added: “Integrating Orryx AI into our SOC alongside Microsoft Copilot will strengthen our SOC’s AI capabilities. It will enable us to provide our customers with speed and early warning while reducing cost; raising the bar for detection, triage, and response across all industries we serve.”

As enterprises face more sophisticated attacks and mounting compliance demands, this deployment sets a new benchmark for managed security by delivering AI-driven resilience, greater operational efficiency, and continuous protection against evolving threats.

About Beyon Cyber

Beyon Cyber, part of the Beyon group, is a cybersecurity provider operating the largest private sector CSOC (Cybersecurity Operations Centre) in Bahrain, leveraging an exclusive network of global partnerships to provide simple, cost-effective, world-class security services to customers. Beyon Cyber offers a complete portfolio of ready to be deployed turn-key solutions, advanced end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, as well as managed services and advisory to organizations across Bahrain and the region.

About Haven Cyber Technologies

Haven Cyber Technologies is a global cybersecurity services and products provider offering advanced SOC and managed detection and response services. Haven serves over 300+ blue chip companies across the globe and is a Microsoft Solutions Provider with designations in Security, Modern Work, and Infrastructure. A trusted partner in highly regulated sectors, Haven delivers resilient, intelligent, and scalable security outcomes for modern digital enterprises.