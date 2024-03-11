A total of 31 airports – 27 airports from Asia-Pacific and 4 from the Middle East- have been recognised with Airports Council International’s (ACI) Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards, which are based on most reliable global measurement and benchmarking programme for airport customer experience

Hong Kong SAR: The ASQ Programme, developed in partnership with leading travel technology company, Amadeus, stands out as the preeminent airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme globally. It is distinguished by its unwavering commitment to a rigorous and scientific methodology. Unlike other programmes in the aviation industry, ASQ’s approach is anchored in live research conducted through surveys administered directly to travellers at the airport, capturing their satisfaction levels.

Among the 11 Indonesian airports recognised, Sultan Hasanuddin International Airport and Yogyakarta International Airport have both won five out of six award categories. Oman's Salalah Airport topped among the Middle East airports, with five awards. China and India have six airports each in the recognition.

Mr. Stefano Baronci, Director General, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said: “From the East to the West, airports in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Republic of Korea, China, India, Oman, UAE and Jordan have excelled to provide a best-in-class service to their customers. Although the Asia-Pacific region has been the hardest hit by the pandemic, airports in the region have invested significantly in technology, human resources, and infrastructure to ensure that passengers continue to have a memorable and seamless experience.”

In addition, five airports from Asia-Pacific and the Middle East have been recognised with the ACI World Director General's Roll of Excellence. This honour is conferred on airports that have won multiple Awards over a five-year period in the last 10 years as part of the ASQ programme.

The ACI ASQ programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. The surveys cover over 30 performance indicators across key elements of the passenger’s airport experience, such as ease of navigation, check-in procedures, shopping and dining offerings. This comprehensive approach offers a holistic view of the passengers journey at each airport, establishing global benchmarks for the industry. ﻿

About ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID)

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East (ACI APAC & MID) serves as the voice of 132 airport members, operating 623 airports across 47 countries/territories in Asia-Pacific and Middle East. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East is head-quartered in Hong Kong and has a Middle East office in Riyadh (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia). ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East represents the collective interests of airport members to promote professional excellence in airport management and operations. ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East's mission is to advocate for policies and provide services that strengthen its members’ ability to serve their passengers, employees and stakeholders. In 2022, ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East airports collectively handled 2.09 billion passengers and 49 million tonnes of cargo.

Media Contact

ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East

Sunil Subbaiah

Head- Communications & Brand

E: sunil@aci-asiapac.aero