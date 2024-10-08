Dubai: Facilio, a leading provider of property operations and maintenance software, today announced a significant new deployment with Berkeley Services Group, a prominent integrated facilities management (IFM) company in Dubai. This strategic partnership will leverage Facilio’s cutting-edge Connected CaFM platform to optimise Berkeley FM’s integrated service portfolio and enhance operational excellence across the UAE.

Since its inception in Dubai in 1984, Berkeley Services Group (BSG), has consistently set industry standards across a broad spectrum of services, including building maintenance, soft services, smart solutions, landscaping and security services. Renowned for its strategic partnerships and a tech-driven approach, BSG leads the way as a trusted IFM solutions provider, establishing benchmarks in client-focused management and people-centric service.

Speaking about the deployment, Fayaz Mohammad, Head of Facilities Management, Berkeley Services said, “Facilio's platform-led approach to operations & maintenance aligns perfectly with our needs. Its scalable infrastructure, robust automation and real-time KPI reporting capabilities stand out - it not just improves our operational capabilities but also helps boost growth and profitability across verticals. By leveraging this innovative technology, we can position ourselves at the forefront of technology-driven integrated facilities management, delivering exceptional experiences to our clients across diverse industries.

“Our Connected CaFM solution will enable Berkeley to deploy services swiftly while meeting demands for high-quality service, rapid response times, and zero downtime. It is a solution that is purpose-built to solve for IFM firms such as Berkeley. Being a no-code/low-code adaptable self-serve platform, it allows them to onboard customers and expand usage to cover everything from asset management to audit and compliance management seamlessly. It not only elevates their operational capabilities but also enhances customer satisfaction and retention, drives business expansion across verticals and ensures they continue to stay at the forefront of innovation,” said Prabhu Ramachandran, CEO of Facilio.

With Facilio's Connected CaFM platform, the team at Berkeley Services can now:

Manage all facilities and operations from a single platform Optimise cost: Track expenses and stay within budget. Identify cost-saving opportunities

Track tickets raised and resolved to boost operational efficiency and service response times Ensure 100% compliance: Maintain regulatory compliance with automated reporting and HSE Management

Templatise onboarding workflows for quick ROI Keep vendors accountable: Overcome vendor performance issues by monitoring SLA adherence, ensuring high standards and reliability

This deployment echoes Facilio's success stories with other prominent FM Service providers such as Musanadah and CIT Group in Saudi Arabia, Quality FM in the UAE, and Q3 Services in the UK.

About Facilio

Facilio offers an enterprise-grade SaaS platform to make the built environment operationally efficient. Customers in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, education, and other real estate categories worldwide use Facilio to aggregate building data, optimise performance, and control portfolio operations - all from one place. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Dubai, Chennai, and London, Facilio is a global company backed by leading investors, including Accel India, Tiger Global Management, Dragoneer Investment Group, Brookfield Growth, and Cushman & Wakefield.

About Berkeley Services Group:

In 2007, Klüh International, a global FM powerhouse, as part of its ambitious global expansion strategy, entered the Middle East with Berkeley Services offices strategically positioned in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Under the leadership of German entrepreneur Josef Klüh, Chairman of the Advisory Board – Klüh International, the company successfully established a strong presence in various sectors, including aviation, healthcare, industrial, and commercial. Its global presence spans Poland, the Netherlands, Turkey, India, and China. With a proud history spanning 113 years in facilities management, Klüh International has consistently provided high-quality services to prestigious corporate clients worldwide. With a workforce of around 59,000 employees across the globe, they have significantly enhanced their capacity to deliver top-notch services effectively and efficiently